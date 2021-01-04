What did Laremy Tunsil End Up Costing the Texans?

The Houston Texans won't pick in the first or second round with their selections thanks to the trade of Laremy Tunsil.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans now know the true cost of their addition of left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

As the 2019 season was close to starting, Bill O'Brien traded for the franchise left tackle, hoping to solidify the blindside of star QB Deshaun Watson

O'Brien, who was the team's decision-maker after the firing of former general manager Brian Gaine, sent a king's ransom for Tunsil. The trade is detailed below.

Miami Received

Cornerback Johnson Bademosi

Offensive lineman Julién Davenport

2020 First Round Pick (26th overall)

2021 First Round Pick (3rd overall)

2021 Second Round Pick (36th overall)

Houston Received

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil

Wide Receiver Kenny Stills

2020 Fourth Round Pick (11th overall)

2021 Sixth Round Pick (Position TBD)

The Dolphins actually moved back from the position the Texans have them getting back a selection in the fourth round. The Texans used their selection from Miami in the fourth to maneuver around and ultimately ended up with offensive lineman Charlie Heck and cornerback John Reid.

Tunsil, of course, would cost the Texans dollars and cents too. Jack Easterby, who O'Brien mentioned handled contract negotiations for the team, made Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. It was just for three seasons as well, meaning Tunsil will hit free agency and cash in again at the age of 30.

The idea of adding Tunsil was motivated by the thought from the Texans that they wouldn't have the chance to acquire a franchise tackle picking where they expected to be making selections in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. Houston also valued proven success rather than taking a chance on a young player who wasn't NFL ready. The draft in 2020 just so happened to be the most prolific offensive tackle draft in years, but the Texans were picking in the latter part of the draft.

This year's class boasts two potentially elite tackles in Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater.

Houston has plenty of holes the third overall selection could have helped fill outside of offensive tackle which is now settled thanks to Tunsil and Tytus Howard. Also, they could have traded down with a multitude of teams to recoup their overall weak amount of draft picks. Not to mention, the Texans also lost an additional first in the last decade moving up for Deshaun Watson.

Now, the Texans will wait until the 67th selection in the 2021 draft to add their first draft pick, with little room to maneuver for the new administration to start their rebuilding project.