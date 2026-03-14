Texans' David Montgomery Believes His Best Years Are Ahead

As the NFL free agent market for talented running backs exploded, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio's decision to trade for veteran David Montgomery already looks pretty savvy.

It remains to be seen what any contract reshuffle might look like moving forward, but the former Detroit Lions runner arrives in H-Town convinced that he simply ticks all the boxes.

"I honestly feel like I'm in my prime, " Montgomery said this week, per Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle. "Am I able to handle the workload? Yes, because I work hard in the offseason to be able to do something like that."

New #Texans RB David Montgomery: "I honestly feel like I'm in my prime. Am I able to handle the work load? Yes, because I work hard in the offseason to be able to do something like that." — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 13, 2026

David Montgomery Brings Much-Needed Spark to Texans' Run Game

We live in an era where every move from an NFL fromt office can be second guessed, but the trade for the 28 year old Montgomery could offer a lot of high end returns, especially if you bypass the dog years for a running back he's now entering.

When confronted by the consistent high level production Montgomery has provided wherever he's landed, the overused age-centric argument becomes a bit muted.

Montgomery certainly feels that his prime years still lie ahead of him in a brand new location, and that reduced workload previously seen in the Motor City last season could ultimately benefit the Texans.

"I'm with the Houston Texans now. Everything that's in the past doesn't matter. I'm grateful for my time in Detroit... they reignited my career... at the end of the day, it's about being present where my feet are," Montgomery said.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The truth is, we simply no longer live in the era of the lone bell cow back either, so rookie gem Woody Marks will get plenty of looks in a bona fide run-by-committee set up alongside Montgomery. Finding the right blend of skill sets on both sides of the ball is a major priority at this point in time.

It might have taken a whole lot of self-discipline for Caserio to hold the line and not go chasing after a high prized runner on the free agent market, but the trade for Montgomery was able to recalibrate his masterplan.

It's also fair to say that Caserio is certainly not neglecting the monumental task he's got on his hands to reconstruct his offensive line, but that remains a work in progress that will have to continue further into the draft process.

After all, serious money has been getting spread around in order to secure the services of proven right tackle Braden Smith. That dictates that the fiscal tap has to be turned off and on quite judiciously, all while also keeping the wider focus on dramatically improving the group upfront.

You need only cast your mind back to the goal line stand the Denver Broncos mounted in Week 9 for conclusive proof of just how lightweight the Texans’ red zone running attack actually was last season; all of which made acquiring a gritty, proven power runner such as Montgomery a no-brainer for Caserio and Houston's front office.