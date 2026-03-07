Nick Caserio Reveals Why Texans Traded for David Montgomery

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been thrashing out major new deals like his life depends upon it. He and the Texans have been reshuffling their pack of cards at such a dizzying pace, so much so, the trade he made for veteran running back David Montgomery feels like it happened about a month ago.

As the other major front office dominoes like Danielle Hunter and Dalton Schultz continue to fall, it's interesting and revealing to circle back to how Caserio feels about acquiring Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

"I would say they weren't necessarily trying to move on from David Montgomery, via an interview with SportsRadio610, " Caserio said of the Texans' trade for Montgomery. "We feel David as a player will be a good fit, not only for our offense, but in our building. His leadership and toughness is something that can be an asset to our team and program. "

Nick Caserio Has Been Jumping Through Salary Cap Hoops

Catching some flak is just part-and-parcel of Caserio's job description, but even his harshest critics would have to begrudgingly agree that swinging for the fences is undoubtedly the best approach to build this roster up headed into next season.

When you look at the eye popping numbers which are getting attached to deals like Hunter just got for his new one-year deal; it does beg the pertinent question as to where all this wiggle room under the salary cap is coming from?

As far as that is concerned, the deal maker extraordinaire behind the GM desk is rather nonchalantly pointing toward the fact that the Texans are comfortable enough to kick the can somewhat.

"There's probably going to be some big deals that are signed across the league, " Caserio forecasted. "The reality is, you can really minimize the cap hit that first year anyways. Regardless of the size of the contract, the first year cap hit is probably going to be pretty manageable, so it doesn't necessarily preclude you from making a big commitment to a player, or several players. "

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if there's confidence in what Caserio is putting together, it's self-evident that you only believe what you want to believe, especially when you're in a Super Bowl window.

Ironically enough, Caserio has also subconsciously or otherwise very successfully managed to create a smokescreen to mask the fairly toxic inquest which was being held over the spluttering career development of C.J. Stroud.

If Caserio does get pressed once again on the elephant in the room regarding Stroud - he'll undoubtedly argue the point that all his dealings thus far are with the express purpose of helping their embattled signal-caller out.

While that might be true or simply organisational blah blah in equal measure; the real proof in the pudding will be whether or not Caserio can retool the still gaping holes along the porous offensive line in front of Stroud.