Latest Update on Texans WR Tank Dell After Moving to Injured Reserve

Throughout the Houston Texans' training camp period, a ton of attention was centered around wide receiver Tank Dell, who's slowly continuing rehab from his serious knee injury suffered in 2024, and officially made his way back to team practice for the first time earlier in August.

As Dell made his way back to practice earlier last month, running routes and putting pads on, his return to the field for this season became more and more real by the day.

However, upon the announcement of roster cuts over this past weekend, it was learned that Dell would need a bit more time before he's back for an in-game setting.

Dell was placed on the Texans' injured reserve with a designation to return mid-season, which effectively sidelines him for the first four weeks of the year.

And depending on how his recovery continues to go, that absence could span longer.

What Texans GM Nick Caserio Said About Tank Dell's Status

Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke about some of his latest intel on Dell during his Tuesday press conference after the team slimmed its roster to 53 players. It's the first time that Caserio has addressed Dell's status since the start of training camp.

The good news is that Dell is "definitely" making progress on his inevitable return. However, as for when that return might be, Caserio says the Texans will have a better idea after his first four-week IR window has passed.

"Definitely making progress... I would say he's close. He's not quite there, which is why he's in the category that he's in," Caserio said of Dell's recovery. " I think we'll have a better idea here after four weeks."

"But I'd say he's definitely closer now than he was, let's say, in training camp. So there's a little bit more work that remains. But, overall, he's in pretty good spirits."

Based on the physical indicators that Dell has shown, it feels like he's right on track in that sense. He's running routes at full speed and in live practice settings, which is a great step in the right direction to finally be activated.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) walks on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the aspect that Caserio–– and by extension the Texans–– appear to be most concerned with as it relates to Dell's recovery is the mental factor of being ready to suit up for in-game activities.

Giving him at least four weeks on the sidelines to continue getting right for the season offers a welcomed window of time to ensure that the 26-year-old is fully prepared and at 100% both physically and mentally.

"There are certain things that we just have to see," Caserio continued on Dell. "And some of this, too, is honestly, for him mentally; just to make sure that he has enough confidence, so he can go out there and perform the way that he's capable of, and the way that kind of he knows how to."

What's Next for Tank Dell & the Texans as Season Begins

So now, the Texans and Dell don't have to feel totally rushed before he's fully confident and able to get back on the field for a game at 100%. They have four weeks, and maybe more, at their disposal, then he'll be back in the mix at practice for what could be a maximum of 21 days.

Once that 21-day practice window is up, the Texans will be tasked with making their decision on Dell one way or another. Yet, for now, Caserio and the team are at more of a "wait-and-see" point in the process, and letting Dell recover on his own timeline.

"Yeah, after 4 games, we'll see where he is," Caserio said. "So the next step is, is they can start to practice whenever that is, right? It could be after four weeks, it could be a little bit further out, so that's the first step... And then if you can get through X number of practices, and getting some of the team settings, then the next step will be, well, can you get in a game?"

"That's more of like, there are no preseason games. It's more of like, whenever he does start the clock, practice-wise, alright, is he ready? Is he healthy? Is he capable? Does he feel good? And then we're gonna have to let it rip, let it roll... So, I think we'll have a little more information once we kind of get in October."

Overall, it's good news to be had surrounding the Texans' wide receiver. He's one step closer to getting back on an NFL field for the first time in 20-plus months. Though as we now hit the home stretch, fans must hold that patience up just a little bit longer to see their beloved pass-catcher.

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