Texans WR Tank Dell Takes Biggest Step Yet Toward Return

Tank Dell is one step closer to getting back on the field for the Houston Texans, which was made clear during the team's sixth training camp practice, and their third in pads.

During Wednesday's training camp practice, Dell took the field in full pads and participated in the team's individual receiver drills for the first time since he's been recovering from his 2024 knee injury.

It's a major checkpoint in Dell's eventual return to play. Dell's been out since December of the 2024 season when he dislocated knee, tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL, and suffered damage to his meniscus.

He was running routes at full speed, catching passes from C.J. Stroud, and was working on receiver drills.

C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell just like old times. pic.twitter.com/HoBlLQ89Jk — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 5, 2026

And according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, Dell's return to padded practice in limited capacity on Wednesday was by design.

"The plan for Tank hasn't changed," Ryans said after practice on Wednesday. "We're taking care of him the proper way. Tank is handling his business the proper way. Everything is running really smoothly."

Tank Dell's Return Becoming A Little More Real

Dell's return was always going to be a slow and steady process, and it still is. Dell still hasn't returned to full contact settings like 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s. And that was already cleared up by Nick Caserio before the Texans even went into camp.

Until Dell takes that step and gets multiple reps in practice under his belt, he probably won't be ready to be activated for a regular-season game. And as to when he'll do so still remains to be seen. So it remains a possibility he won't be ready for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

There's a huge difference between individual receiver drills in training camp and full-speed, high-intensity, high-contact settings like a live game. The Texans have remained consistent in wanting to take the process at Dell's pace, however long that takes, to ensure he's back to 100% when he's officially back on the field.

However, with the pads coming on in practice, his return certainly becomes a little bit more real. It's been 20 months since we've last seen Dell on an NFL field, and the process to get him back in the action has been one with tons of anticipation.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And if Dell proves to be anywhere close to the player he was when he was last on the field for Houston, he'll be a huge presence to add to the Texans’ passing attack, especially with the chemistry he's proven to have with C.J. Stroud.

In the 25 games Dell has played since the 2023 season, he's brought in 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has nearly 1,500 total yards from scrimmage. During his rookie season, Dell ranked second in the Texans' offense for total receiving yards, third in receptions, and second in total touchdowns.

He's an explosive playmaker that, when healthy, is able to add a huge layer of explosiveness, separation, and after-the-catch ability to the Texans' receiver room––which is already a deep and talented group as-is.

Nico Collins is coming back looking to post his fourth-straight season logging over 1,000 receiving yards. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are projected to take second-year leaps. Xavier Hutchinson is looking to build onto a career-best season from 2025. And sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond has already looked like a pleasant surprise in the room as well.

So things are looking good for both the Texans' receiver room and for Dell in his return to play. And in the coming days, he'll only be looking even better than he did on Wednesday.

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