Bryce Young Sends Clear Message on Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Not many other quarterbacks in the NFL have been subject to the same harsh criticism that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has faced so far this offseason.

Following an up-and-down year three in the fold, battling inconsistency and injury, paired with an ugly playoff performance that sent the Texans home to the New England Patriots, it's been a loud offseason regarding Stroud and the chatter revolving around his name, even facing some questions about what his future may hold in Houston.

But, while many might've already written off Stroud for next season and beyond, the same can't be said for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who, on a recent episode of The Pivot with Ryan Clark, made sure to highlight the confidence he has in his draft classmate moving forward:

"I know the character he has. I know the person is. I know that how much he's persevered in all aspects of life, and especially in football for sure. That's my brother," Young said of Stroud.

"The media is, obviously, everyone knows there's a lot of narratives, a lot of stories... Everyone wants to jump to extremes, because sometimes the truth is not as exciting when you're posting on media, it's not going to be the same amount of clicks. It's not going get the same amount of views. So, it's easy to try to, jump, like, 'Alright, now, we can make it as extreme as possible for them to go help my platforms. It's going to help get engagement"

Bryce Young Goes to Bat for C.J. Stroud

Young, a player who has faced similar ups and downs to Stroud during his first three seasons in the league, knows just how it feels to have the masses critiquing and hyperanalyzing the turbulence a young quarterback can face. Young was even benched in the middle of his second season due to that inconsistent play that showed just how rough things got throughout his development.

But in due time, the wrinkles in Young's game began to iron out, and that talent he was selected at number one overall on the board for began to show itself. Now, he's led the Panthers to their first home playoff game in over a decade, and looks the part of being the future franchise guy in Carolina.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

So, to count out Stroud following a couple of inconsistent years might be a bit premature. He's shown he's more than capable of being a high-level passer during his 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year season, helping guide the Texans to three-straight playoff appearances, and at just 24 years old, still has many, many years left in the tank if he can turn the ship around.

"I don't know why people act like they haven't watched him go and dominate this league. We've all seen it. And also one thing: the quarterback position in general, this is one of the rare sports, you can't call iso on, ever seen in the NFL. It takes 11 on one side of the ball, 11 on the other."

"We all sign up for that criticism. We all sign up for the credit. We all want to take the bullet for a team. That's our job. But at the end of the day, like we can't control everything. We know what he can do. We know what he does. We've watched him have to do such crazy things in this league, and that's who he is. Don't get that twisted.... I'm excited to watch what he does."

There's bound to be some lingering uncertainty revolving around Stroud in Houston after their latest playoff fallout, and even more so questions regarding his future for as long as he's without a contract extension in place with the Texans.

But despite that, guys like Young are still confident in what's ahead for the Texans’ signal-caller, as he'll now be heading into year four with more to prove than ever.