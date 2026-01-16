C.J. Stroud Embraces Texans’ Tough Road Test vs Patriots

Now heading on the road for their second-straight game of the playoffs, the Houston Texans will have their biggest test of the season yet in their divisional round matchup vs. the two-seeded New England Patriots in Foxborough; a game with AFC championship stakes on the line with two really strong units, and could be a contest that has some snowy weather implications to factor in as well.

The Texans are 0-6 all-time in the divisional round, and on the road in the postseason, they've won just one game throughout franchise history––that coming earlier this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. The odds are even further stacked against Houston when traveling up north in January against one of the toughest home crowds in the NFL, and a potential MVP candidate in Drake Maye.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, though, seems to be ready for the challenge that lies ahead. Considering the ups and downs Houston has faced all season to now become one of the final eight teams standing, he feels like his group has been prepared for the tough road that they'll be dropped into while in Foxboro.

“I think, you know, we've had a couple tough away games this year that we've had to go into harsh environments with, a lot of passionate fans, they say a lot of crazy things, and do a lot of crazy stuff," Stroud said during his weekly presser.

"So, I think last week [vs. Pittsburgh] was a good test for us, and I think, and being able to get past that with a dub, this next week's gonna be the same type of environment: loud, Northeast is always hectic and rowdy. So, they have a great fan base, loyal fan base, we'll be able to try to weather the storm and just focus on what we need to focus on play in and play out."

On the road against the Steelers, the Texans and their offense did have their miscues at times. Five C.J. Stroud fumbles, two of them lost to the defense, and a few miscommunication errors throughout the night made it feel as if the Pittsburgh crowd did play a factor early on before Houston stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter.

Therefore, now heading into New England, and what's now the fourth road game of the time that Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have been with the Texans, they've not only been prepared for a hostile playoff environment this season, but their past two divisional showings as well.

Therefore, thinking too much about the road environment, even if it might be in the cold and in some snow, won't be at the top of mind for Stroud heading into the weekend. Instead, it's all about putting the best foot in front and accomplishing a feat that no other Texans team has been able to accomplish in the past two-plus decades.

"Yeah, I think it's exciting," Stroud said of potentially winning the Texans' first divisional playoff game. "It's a great opportunity for us to, you know, um, go out there our next game and, you know, put our best foot ahead of us, you know, and try to get it done, a really good football team."

"So, yeah, it's just something on our mind that we need to get done, and that's all our focus is right now."

