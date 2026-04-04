DeMeco Ryans Makes Feelings Clear on Texans' Sheldon Rankins Deal

The Houston Texans' offseason has been filled with an abundance of activity not just due to bringing in big upgrades from the free agency market, but also by their aggressiveness to retain key pieces on both sides of the ball with new contracts or extensions.

One of the most critical deals of those names retained, in the eyes of head coach DeMeco Ryans, was none other than veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Rankins, who signed a brand-new two-year contract worth $12 million, comes off one of the best years of his time in the league. He was someone that Ryans was eager to get back not only because of what he does on the field, but of his connection to those on the defensive line off the field as well:

"It was important to try to re-sign our guys," Ryans said on Texans Radio. "So, first off, getting Sheldon Rankins back, that was a huge one for us. I thought Sheldon had an outstanding year, one of the best of his career, and looking for him to continue to build off of that."

"And not just what he does on the field; what he does off the field with the defensive line. Just how he's a leader of that group. The relationship that he and Will have is really a dynamic relationship, and he's helped Will Anderson a lot. So, thankful to get him back."

Sheldon Rankins Adds Security to Texans DT Room

Last season with Houston in what made for a bounceback campaign from an injury-riddled year with the Cincinnati Bengals, Rankins logged 35 combined tackles with five TFLs, paired with his memorable fumble recovery and touchdown score in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

That type of year, along with his valuable presence in the building as an experienced and tested veteran, made more than enough sense for Houston to re-up with him on another contract.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans jumps into the arms of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

However, outside of just Rankins' unique connection to both Will Anderson and the rest of the Texans' defensive line room, his presence brings a sense of stability for what Houston's starting defensive front will shake out to be next season after losing two veterans in the mix from last year at the start of this offseason.

Both Tim Settle Jr. and Mario Edwards, who were injured in the second half of last season, won't be back to fill in that depth behind Rankins, which makes for a situation Houston can address further in the draft. Things would be a lot worse had Rankins not come back on his new deal, though.

Instead, the Texans ensure that Rankins can be onboard through the 2027 season on an affordable contract, and for the meantime, pair him with last year's standout Tommy Togiai, or perhaps free agency signing Logan Hall starting on the interior between Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Don't be shocked if Houston decides to refine their depth upfront further in the weeks ahead for this offseason in free agency or the draft, yet having Rankins returning is a big step in the right direction––especially in the mind of DeMeco Ryans.