Texans Re-Sign Key Defensive Veteran to 2-Year Contract

The Houston Texans continue making roster moves in the final hours before the NFL free agency market opens up.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have agreed to a new two-year deal.

"The Texans and DT Sheldon Rankins have agreed to a new two-year deal that includes $12 million guaranteed for him to return to Houston. Rankins remains a key part of a dominant defensive front via a deal done by Matthew Pope and Bill Johnson of @ApexSportsGroup."

The contract reportedly has over $12 million in guaranteed money and keeps a key piece of the Texans defense on board through the 2027 NFL season.

Perhaps more importantly, it keeps Rankins off the free agency market before the legal tampering window for free agency opens on Monday, therefore keeping some desired continuity on Houston's elite defensive line from last season.

What Does Sheldon Rankins' New Deal Mean for the Texans?

There had been lingering rumors that the Texans and Rankins both had mutual interest in getting a deal done, as the veteran defensive tackle would be hitting the open market after one season in Houston, and a productive campaign at that.

Rankins played in all 17 games in the middle of the Texans' defensive line, putting together 35 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks throughout the year.

Rankins even had a memorable defensive touchdown return from a forced fumble back in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars that had ultimately won Houston the game 36-29, and kicked off a valiant 9-game win streak to end out the regular season afterwards.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Therefore, it was easy to see why the Texans would want their veteran on the interior of their defense to return for another season, coming off a resurgent year after suffering from some ups and downs during his 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals.

And at just 31 years old, there's reason to believe he's still got a couple more good years left in the tank as a strong veteran presence on the Texans' defensive line.

Therefore, this deal is able to retain that standout talent in-house, keeping this Texans' front seven nearly the same as it was to end out their awesome 2025 campaign on the defensive end, and leaves this unit still as one of the best the NFL has to offer headed into next season.

At over $12 million guaranteed, it's a strong deal for Rankins that rewards him well after a solid season, but also keeps Houston flexible before the floodgates open for free agency negotiations around the league.

It's now the second major deal the Texans have been able to hash out on their roster before free agency officially gets underway, joining Ed Ingram's previous three-year deal with $37.5 million to keep some added continuity on the offensive trenches for the foreseeable future.

That strategy now carries over for the Texans on the defensive side of the ball, allowing Rankins to build off a productive 2025 for an even better year two in H-Town.