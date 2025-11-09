Seven Takeaways From Texans' Comeback Victory Over Jaguars
What a win for the Houston Texans.
After being down 19 at the start of the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans pieced together an inspiring comeback in the final moments, finishing their final three offensive drives with a touchdown, stood strong as the best defense in the NFL they've been advertised to be, and in turn, evened up the season series against Jacksonville in a pivotal victory for their playoff hopes.
Here's seven of the biggest takeaways to gather from the Texans' fourth win on the year.
Davis Mills Wills Texans to Much-Needed Win
With C.J. Stroud out for his first game of the season against Jacksonville as he navigates through the concussion protocol, Davis Mills got called up to lead Houston's offense this weekend, and he stepped up to the occasion in a big way.
On a day where the Texans were forced to throw the ball nearly 50 times, Mills completed 60% of his passes for 292 yards, came up with two passing touchdowns, and one interception, adding on the game-winning rushing touchdown to finish Houston's fourth-quarter comeback efforts at the very end.
Many questioned whether the Texans' backup signal caller would be able to get the gears turning after a slow previous performance last weekend vs. the Denver Broncos. Turns out, Mills was able to get the job done, and in the end, helped seal the 19-point comeback victory, their second-biggest comeback in franchise history.
A Lop-Sided Fourth Quarter
The Texans' dominant fourth quarter is what defined their comeback efforts in this one.
In all, Houston went on a 26-0 run in the fourth quarter that stumped the Jaguars on both ends of the field. As Jacksonville had two three-and-outs to start, the Texans capitalized with three offensive touchdowns of their own on the other end. On the very last play of the game, a Sheldon Rankins fumble recovery upped that total to four touchdowns in the final period of the day.
A true masterclass effort in the final 15 minutes, and a performance that might've just saved the second half of their season.
Danielle Hunter Had His Way
No one had a bigger day for the Texans on either side of the field than edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
In the midst of Houston's comeback rally, their star veteran pass rusher had a career day. He had 3.5 total sacks to his name, with one of those coming as a part of their fourth-quarter run, and continued to prove his worth as part of the best pass-rushing duos next to Will Anderson Jr, anda key part of one of the best defenses in the entire NFL.
Typically, it's the Texans' offensive line being on the receiving end of those high sack numbers, but this time, Hunter made sure to flip that script.
Nico Collins' Command Over Jacksonville Continues
Last time the Texans faced the Jaguars this season, Nico Collins would have his best performance of the season, where he logged a season-high eight catches and 104 yards, while also hauling in a touchdown.
This time around, it's safe to say he kept that trend going.
Collins finished with seven catches for a season-high 132 yards, averaging 19.4 yards a touch, tying Dalton Schultz's seven receptions on the day to turn out as Mills' favorite target in the passing game.
For the Texans' offense to be at it's best, Collins has to find his way as a consistent, featured piece of this attack. Nick Caley made sure to get his guy involved in this one.
Woody Marks Dominates RB Touches
For what's been a pretty even split of touches between veteran Nick Chubb and Woody Marks in the Texans' backfield, it was the latter who took ahold of the majority of those opportunities against Jacksonville.
Marks led the way for Houston with 14 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.5 yards a rush. Nick Chubb managed to get a good chunk of his work throughout the fourth quarter (five carries, 47 yards), but for most of the day, the rookie was the hot hand in the running back room.
Look for Marks to continue to find himself involved moving forward. Next week against the Tennessee Titans presents another favorable opportunity.
Offense Finally Executes on Third Down
The Texans entered this one as the second-worst NFL offense on third down, converting on less than 30% of their opportunities, and saw their scoring unit's efficiency plummet because of it.
That was far from the story against Jacksonville. They had their best day on third-down by far.
On 15 opportunities, Houston converted on 10 of them, making for an impressive 66.7% third-down conversion rate, and was a key to sustaining their drives down the stretch of their surging comeback victory.
That, of course, was with Mills guiding the way. If Houston can find a way to continue that third-down success with Stroud moving forward, watch out.
Texans Playoff Hopes Live to See Another Day
Perhaps the biggest takeaway to gather after the results from this weekend: the Texans' playoff hopes are still alive.
Now at 4-5 through ten weeks and a positive 2-1 in the AFC South, there's tons of time left in the calendar ahead for the Texans to continue climbing up the ranks for the AFC playoff picture as a Wild Card candidate.
Houston still has a pair of meetings to go against the division-leading Indianapolis Colts, some softer matchups against the Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and the Las Vegas Raiders, and with it, a ton of optimism to bank on.
Next week, the Texans will be healthier, riding the hot hand of a division victory, and against a one-win Tennessee team, could have a perfect opportunity to rise to a .500 record for their first time this season.
