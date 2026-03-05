Derek Stingley Restructure Could Aid Texans' Offseason Plans

It looks as if there's some contract restructuring to be done on the horizon regarding Houston Texans' star cornerback Derek Stingley heading into this offseason.

It speaks volumes about the plethora of financial details Texans general manager Nick Caserio must traverse through for his All-Pro cornerback, likely being brought back in for a quick-fire contract reshuffle following his lucrative extension having just taken place in 2025.

The 24-year-old Stingley is only one year removed from thrashing out a five-year, $113 million deal which made him the league's highest-paid corner, but it's rather common practice these days to rework terms.

Stingley will most likely end up converting a portion of his $27.095 million salary cap hit for 2026 into a signing bonus.

Within reason, the Texans' stellar defensive unit will have a desire to stay together, but brutal fiscal reality further upstairs will see some of its key depth head off to test what free agency can give them.

Texans Have Big Contract Decisions Looming

Ever since the Texans got eliminated from the playoffs, a great deal of the focus immediately shifted to the big looming decisions Caserio and Co. would have to make on edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and starting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Anderson is bound to be positioned at the top of Caserio's contractual to-do list, but the complex, detail-driven business of gaining enough wiggle room in dollar terms to thrash things out will doubtless need to be addressed first.

“We haven't typically talked publicly about contracts in anybody's particular situation," Caserio said during the NFL Combine. "I would say those two players are really good players. They've helped our program win a number of football games. So, we take it one day at a time and just try to piece the team together and try to do, ultimately, what we feel makes the most sense for our team and the organization. No timetable on anything, but we'll handle business as business is being done.”

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After all, Anderson is in line to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, so you start to understand more fully why the Texans' top brass is content for now to make Stroud prove he's worth every dollar moving forward.

Furthermore, the current approach taken by Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans to subtract from an already lackluster offensive line group surely now dictates that some chump change must be allocated to the blocking department when free agency begins next week.

All told, it's enough to make Caserio's trusty calculator beg for mercy, but the opportunity to get the ball rolling with Stingley's reworked terms should clear somewhat of a path.

Those fans who think the life of a general manager looks super glamorous probably haven't factored in all the stressful head-scratching and late nights required to juggle the finances just so.