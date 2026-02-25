Texans GM Nick Caserio Addresses Will Anderson, Stroud Extensions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– As we move deeper into the NFL offseason, the Houston Texans will have some big contract decisions on their hands in the form of their two franchise cornerstones, quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.; both of whom are now eligible to sign rookie-scale extensions.

While in two drastically different contract situations, both guys appear to have a mutual interest in remaining a part of the Texans organization for the long haul when the opportunity comes.

Anderson Jr. comes off a career-best campaign in 2025 after landing his first-ever All-Pro selection on Houston's elite defense, and Stroud, albeit fresh from an up-and-down season himself, has a ton of confidence from general manager Nick Caserio moving forward to the point where he dubbed any trade conversations revolving around him "moronic" at the NFL Combine.

However, when it comes to unraveling those contract discussions for either Anderson or Stroud, Caserio didn't reveal too much about what's being built behind the scenes during his combine media availability.

"We haven't typically talked publicly about contracts in anybody's particular situation," Caserio said. "I would say those two players [DE Will Anderson Jr. and QB C.J. Stroud] are really good players. They've helped our program win a number of football games. So, we take it one day at a time and just try to piece the team together and try to do, ultimately, what we feel makes the most sense for our team and the organization."

"No timetable on anything, but we'll handle business as business is being done."

#Texans GM Nick Caserio on potential extensions for Will Anderson Jr. and C.J. Stroud:



Given that the Texans are still early in the offseason process without having even arrived at free agency yet, it's no surprise that there haven’t been any new contracts coming to fruition for either of Houston's young centerpieces.

But while the wheels might not be spinning just yet on those deals, there's an abundance of time ahead in the coming months for those negotiations to take place.

Once the Texans are able to get a clearer picture of their cap space heading into the new league year, it feels more than likely that at least one of the aforementioned two can get something done before next season kicks off. The other may have to wait until next summer to stagger both Stroud and Anderson's deals for a better long-term picture, but it's hard to picture neither getting that extension to come their way.

As to who could be more likely to get that deal to develop this offseason as opposed to next? Anderson Jr. would be the clear favorite to do so. After cementing himself as one of the best off the edge in the NFL, Houston will be laser-focused to ensure they retain their biggest defensive playmaker for the long haul.

By coming to an agreement this offseason, that added security comes sooner and provides a bunch of relief for what the future of this Texans defense might look like.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When it comes to Stroud's case, he could be stuck in a bit more of a wait-and-see situation for his next extension, thus forcing him to wait until 2027. The Texans can keep him signed on the books for the next two years if they accept his fifth-year option going into next season, allowing for a bit more wiggle room moving forward, but also giving him another year to fully prove himself as the franchise guy he was drafted to be.

Expect the negotiation processes for Stroud and Anderson to be long-winded, and could even take a few weeks into the offseason to fully make something come to fruition, but both situations are bound to be worked out by Caserio and Co. in due time.