Texans Defender Calls Out NFL for Jalen Pitre's All-Pro Snub

Heading into the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, it was announced that the Houston Texans were awarded a trio of AP All-Pro selections on their defense after putting together one of the league's best collective units throughout the entire season, helping command this team to a third consecutive playoff appearance in three years, and currently riding the high of a nine-game win streak.

Yet, even with that All-Pro recognition coming the Texans' way, safety Calen Bullock still feels as if Houston was more than deserving of at least one more nod their way on the defensive end, that being their versatile defensive back, Jalen Pitre.

After the news dropped about this year's All-Pro selections, Bullock went to X to post about Pitre being left out of the mix for either first or second team with a simple sentence voicing his disagreement.

"Y’all telling me 5 wasn’t an All-Pro ain’t no way"

Y’all telling me 5 wasn’t an All-Pro ain’t no way — King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) January 10, 2026

Jalen Pitre Just Shy of All-Pro Nod

Pitre was listed as a slot cornerback on the AP All-Pro voting, and came in with the third-highest votes behind Cooper DeJean and Derwin James, who filled in on the All-Pro First and Second Teams, respectively. DeJean came away with 86 points in his favor, James with 73, and Pitre had 29.

Even without coming away with those All-Pro honors, it was a special campaign for Pitre in the games in which he was healthy and on the field for.

In the 14 games he was a part of, the Texans' defensivre back found his way to 74 total tackles, 12 passes defended, and four interceptions, continuing to sustain his status as one of the league's most dynamic, hard-hitting playmakers in any secondary, and a vital piece of Houston's success defensively.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) react after a defensive play during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pitre did miss three games with a concussion in the same timeframe as his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, did from Weeks 10 to 12, and in turn, likely gave guys like James and DeJean—who played for 16 games as just as high of a level as him—a bit of added momentum for a couple of extra votes to come their way.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pitre's games missed, and perhaps his standout positional versatility made his voting a bit trickier too, considering his chances would've been much more favorable to land a spot if he were to be listed as a safety rather than a slot corner, despite suiting up in both spots throughout the season.

However, Pitre was instead left empty-handed in the end, which, if anything, can provide for some welcomed playoff motivation to come at just the right time for him and the Texans defense right before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football.

With a primetime stage on the horizon, perhaps then can be the perfect time for Pitre to prove he's more than worthy of being named an All-Pro, and in the process, lead the Texans to a third-consecutive Wild Card victory in a hostile road environment, and with it, a tenth straight win on the season.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!