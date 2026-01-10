Texans’ C.J. Stroud Weighs In on Facing Aaron Rodgers

The Houston Texans and their elite defense will have the task of facing the future Hall of Fame first-ballot inductee, Aaron Rodgers, in their Wild Card Matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers—a challenge that, when on the road against an all-time quarterback fresh off one of his best games of the season, could be easier said than done, even if he may be at 42 years of age in his 21st NFL season.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud certainly isn't overlooking what Rodgers will bring to the table on Monday Night Football, and before taking him and the Steelers on for the Wild Card, had a ton of praise to hand toward the five-time All-Pro.

"I’m a big fan of Aaron," Stroud said ahead of facing the Steelers. "I love what he does. I think he’s a top three quarterback to ever touch a football. He’s done some really cool things in the sport. His mechanics are through the roof. His ability to use his pronation on his wrist. How he flicks the ball is dope. I'm a big fan of his."

"This will be my second time facing him... I’m not going to be rooting for him on Monday night, but I think he's a heck of a player, and I have a lot of respect for him, and he's done it for a long time. He's even doing it at a high level for his age now, at year 21, or whatever it is for him. So, a lot of respect for him."

C.J. Stroud Looking for Third-Straight Wild Card Victory

Despite being in the league for three years, this will only be Stroud's second time going head-to-head against Rodgers.

The last time that Stroud went up against Rodgers, it came during his time on the New York Jets in 2024 when the Texans ultimately came up short in a 13-21 game, where Rodgers rattled off over 200 passing yards and three touchdowns for one of his better performances within an otherwise bleak season for New York.

This time, Stroud will be trying to flip the script in his direction, and thus, lead the Texans to a third-straight Wild Card victory, and their first-ever road playoff game in franchise history.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"I'm excited," Stroud said of the Texans' Wild Card game. "I think, the experience that I've been able to gain in the last two years have been very important and helpful. But, you know, it's a new year, and I've never played on the road in a Wild Card game, so, I mean, that's a new experience in that."

"But, you know, I kind of have a good idea of how some of these games go... It can go any way, and this is a good team that we're playing against. So just trying to be prepared is in my preparation as much as I can."

The Texans and Steelers will kick things off at 7:20 p.m. MT on Monday Night Football, where Stroud will try to lead Houston to their tenth consecutive win on the season and keep their Super Bowl hopes alive for at least one more week.



