Four Running Backs Texans Could Target to Fix Backfield

The Houston Texans' backfield was far from the most effective throughout the 2025 season.

You don't have to look too deep into their statistics from this past season to recognize it. The Texans were bottom-12 in the NFL for rushing yards per game (108.9), bottom four in rushing EPA per play (-0.10), and tied for second-to-last in the league for total rushing touchdowns on the year (9).

That means, heading into this offseason, upgrading the running back position could be of high importance for the Texans front office as a surefire way to improve this offense's upside, which could not only benefit the production of quarterback C.J. Stroud heading into a critical fourth season, but the offense entirely.

With that in mind, here's a group of four running backs that the Texans could consider targeting to upgrade their backfield for 2026:

Breece Hall

Perhaps the most popular target for the Texans backfield, Hall makes a lot of sense for Houston to pursue heading into free agency, as the 24-year-old appears likely to be headed for an exit from the New York Jets after four seasons.

He's coming off his best year of production with over 1,000 yards on the ground and five total touchdowns. He has been relatively healthy over the past three years, having played in 16 games per season, and would fit nicely next to the existing Iowa State alums on the roster in the form of Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jayden Higgins.

Hall could have other teams outside of the Texans taking him on the open market. But if the price is right, don't be surprised if Houston winds up pursuing Hall as a top target in free agency.

Kenneth Walker

The newest Super Bowl MVP will be hitting the free agent market next month, and is bound to have a hot market surrounding his services. Even the Seattle Seahawks might be eager to give him a big payday to ensure he returns on a new deal, considering they hold over $50 million in available cap space.

If Walker is up for grabs, though, the Texans should give some thought to his addition. He could be a nice complement in front of Woody Marks to carry the bulk of the carries off of his shoulders.

He's coming off one of the better seasons of his career in which he logged over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, had five touchdowns, and ran 4.6 yards a carry. Perhaps most importantly, he was also healthy for a full 17-game slate and three postseason games; the first time he's played a full slate of games in a single season throughout his career.

Travis Etienne

Another top running back on the free agent market, Etienne should also be a candidate on the Texans' radar in the event they were looking to make an investment in their backfield.

He's a bit older than both Hall and Walker at 27 years old, but he's been both consistent and productive in his past four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past season, he logged the most total touchdowns he's seen in a single season with 12, while also logging his third year with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage.

If the top two options are indeed off the table, Etienne would be a perfect plan B option for the Texans to consider in the running back market.

Derrick Henry

This is certainly the most ambitious of the bunch, but if the Texans wanted to get aggressive in their pursuit to upgrade their backfield, Henry would bring that firepower in a big way–– only if Nick Caserio wanted to do business in a trade.

A Henry trade post-June 1st would only cost the Baltimore Ravens $2.3 million in dead money, but would provide them $3 million in cap savings. And in the event that the Ravens wanted to go in a different direction offensively without Henry as they move onto new head coach Jesse Minter, perhaps a blockbuster for Henry could be a tangible idea for opposing front offices to consider.

There’s a risk to consider surrounding a deal for Henry. He's 32 years old with a lot of mileage, might require notable assets in return in a trade surrounding his services, and his contract isn't the most team-friendly either.

However, it's still King Henry. And if he were to come available, an acquisition might at least be worth considering for the Texans front office.

