Texans Announce Plans for Massive New HQ, Training Facility

The Houston Texans are making some major investments in a brand-new training facility and team headquarters for the future of their franchise.

According to an announcement from the Texans, the team plans to begin a massive 83-acre project in Bridgeland, Texas–– in the Northwest area of Houston–– for a new sports and entertainment destination titled "Toro District."

Beyond just their 22 acres for a new training facility for the team and global headquarters, the Texans describe Toro District as an area that's to include "a dynamic mix of best-in-class retail, restaurant, hotel, entertainment, commercial, and medical space within Bridgeland Central."

According to the Texans, the venture is expected to generate upwards of $34 billion in long-term economic impact, while also creating 17,000 jobs for the community in the process.

Along with those new economic impacts, the area will also provide new opportunities for local youth and community events.

Students from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Waller ISD, and Lone Star College will be offered new career pathway and internship programs within the development project, paired with local hiring initiatives and apprenticeship programs for construction and skilled trades set to take place as well.

Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair spoke about the new project following the initial announcement.

"Today is a historic day for the Houston Texans, our fans, and the Greater Houston area as we partner with Howard Hughes and Harris County on a world-class sports and entertainment destination, including our new headquarters and training facility," said Cal McNair, Chair and CEO of the Houston Texans.

"Our organization continues to grow and this aligns with our goals of bringing a championship to Houston, enhancing community services and making sports more accessible. This project reinforces our long-term commitment to Harris County and our focus on driving growth and opportunity for the community. It will set the new standard for the global sports and entertainment industry and it's the most significant evolution for our organization since our inception."

To this point, it's unclear just how much the investment may cost, and where exactly the funding will come from. Though, Harris County has agreed within a closed-door session at county commissioner’s court that their contribution would be funded through a tax increment reinvestment zone; a major hurdle passed in order to move forward with the project entirely.

More information surrounding the Texans' plans can be found on their official press release.

