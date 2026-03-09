Texans Sign Former Eagles DB Reed Blankenship

The Houston Texans just made their biggest move of free agency thus far, bringing in a former Super Bowl champion for the back-end of their secondary.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $24.75 million with former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

It's a three-year, $24.75 million deal with $16.5 million guaranteed in a deal done by Kyle McCarthy at @AthletesFirst.

It's a massive move for the Texans to bring in some more firepower on the back-end of their secondary, adding a well-experienced veteran in Blankenship, who's been one of the more vital pieces on the Eagles' defense for the past four years.

What Does Reed Blankenship's Signing Mean for Texans?

While the Texans do have needs around their roster, particularly on their offensive line and their defensive interior, one of the team's more overlooked needs of the offseason centered on finding a good pairing to Calen Bullock at safety.

Last year, the Texans' safety room saw a myriad of names come in to try and fill that role, but it became a revolving door as the season went on. C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't work out and was cut after three games. M.J. Stewart went down with a season-ending quad injury, and rookie Jaylen Reed was injured throughout the year to prevent him from having sustained availability.

That effectively made the Texans' secondary elite in several areas with multiple Pro Bowlers, but still gave them room to improve headed into this offseason.

Enter Blankenship, who's able to bring exactly the spark and stability the Texans need in the back end.

Blankenship, a 6-foot-1, 203-pound veteran has spent the past four years in Philadelphia after entering the mix in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He's appeared in 64 combined regular season and playoff games throughout that stretch, starting in 56 of them.

This past season, Blankenship played in 16 regular-season games to log 83 combined tackles, four passes defended, and an interception, making him an integral part of the Eagles' strong defense.

However, Blankenship will now be slated to take his talents to H-Town as a finishing touch on this already stellar group of defensive backs, and gets a nice, well-deserved payday to come with him.

All-Pro Derek Stingley and first-time Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter will be set to fill out their corner spots on the boundary. Jalen Pitre will continue as their versatile nickel, and Calen Bullock will be able to rally alongside Blankenship on the back end to give Houston a really intriguing safety duo for next season and onwards

A bright future on the Texans' defense has now gotten even brighter, and now sets them up as quite possibly the most talented, well-rounded group on that side of the ball throughout the NFL.