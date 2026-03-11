Texans Had Interest in Elgton Jenkins Before Browns Deal

The Houston Texans had apparent mutual interest in one of the top offensive linemen to hit the market this offseason.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, before the Cleveland Browns came to terms on a deal for former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, he and the Texans had "mutual interest." However, a move would never come to fruition due to Houston's unwillingness to trade for him.

"One of the things the Texans did look into, but were unwilling to trade for: now-former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. He trains in Houston, his girlfriend is in Houston. He was interested. But the Cleveland Browns stepped up with a two-year, $24 million contract... An outstanding lineman that failed his physical. Should be ready at some point this offseason."

"It was something the Texans had some interest in, I heard it was mutual interest. But it did not culminate into a trade offer. And once he got out onto the market, very quickly, that deal was done with the Cleveland Browns. The The Baltimore Ravens were interested too. So, lots of people are interested in the former second-round draft pick."

Texans Missed Opportunity to Sign Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins, who was slated to be one of the big-name offensive linemen up for grabs this offseason, was always due for an exit.

After seven years in Green Bay and an injury-shortened final season, the Packers were set to clear some cap space by moving on from the 30-year-old center, but tried to seek out a trade for him instead of outright releasing him.

The Texans, on paper, were a strong fit to host Jenkins as their newest starting center.

Houston's been frequently pinned as a team who could use an upgrade in the middle of their offensive line headed into next season at both left guard and center, so landing a two-time Pro Bowler who's played both positions to patch that need wouldn't be the worst investment to make.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But rather than taking a swing on that trade, the Texans held back to wait for Jenkins to hit the free agent market. After all, Houston has shown that they're willing to spend a bit more on the open market in recent years, as shown in their signings with Reed Blankenship and Braden Smith.

According to Wilson, there appeared to be mutual interest in a fit. But that would inevitably be put to a halt after the Browns offered an extremely strong contract with over $20 million fully guaranteed.

The Texans weren't going to match that offer, and therefore, are forced to turn to another direction for any aspired upgrades on their offensive line––one of those moves being a deal with Braden Smith in an effort to shore up both of their tackle positions headed into the year.

Expect the Texans to utilize the draft to find those aspired upgrades in the trenches, which now lie almost exclusively on the interior.