Texans 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors

NFL free agency is officially here, and the Houston Texans have been keeping busy in getting this roster ready to take on the new league year, and make a handful of new signings and moves across the coming days and weeks to prepare this group for another playoff, and hopeful Super Bowl run for the 2026 season.

Between restructures, re-signings, and various rumors encircling the Texans, it's been a whirlwind of a few days before the legal tampering window arrives. And once the clock strikes 12 PM ET for negotiations to officially take place, things are bound to get even more hectic.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That's why, in the midst of the free agency chaos, Texans On SI has put together a comprehensive 2026 Free Agency Tracker to sort through up-to-date signings, losses, rumors, and other news that may concern the Texans throughout one of the most exciting portions of every NFL offseason.

Here's a look at what the Texans have been up to:

Texans 2026 Free Agency Tracker

Mar. 8 - According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans plans on "exploring his options" in free agency this offseason. No specific ties to the Texans as of yet, but as a Galveston, Texas native who went to Texas A&M, perhaps the local veteran wideout will at least be a case for Houston to keep an eye on.

Mar. 7 - KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reports that Azeez Al-Shaair and the Texans have mutual interest in getting an extension done this offseason. The Pro Bowl linebacker had his best season with Houston in 2025 logging over 100 tackles through 16 games, and would save Houston money against the cap if signed to a new deal this offseason.

Mar. 7 - Several veterans from last year's Texans roster are not expected to return, including running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Christian Kirk, and defensive end Denico Autry, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Mar. 7 - The Texans have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with linebacker E.J. Speed, keeping him signed on until through the 2027 NFL season, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. Speed played his first season with Houston in 2025 and went on to start nine games, and now becomes a veteran piece on their defense for next season.

Mar. 7 - The Texans have extended their veteran tight end Dalton Schultz with a one-year, $12.6 million deal per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, keeping him signed on through the 2027 season, and locking in a key piece of Houston's offense from last season–– who posted a career-high 82 catches in 2025.

Mar. 6 - Following the release of veteran running back Joe Mixon, the Texans are sitting at upwards of $30 million in salary cap space before free agency arrives, according to @TexansCap on X. Some moves still need to be accounted for, but a baseline estimate of how much spending power Houston may have over the coming days.

Mar. 6 - The Texans are officially cutting veteran running back Joe Mixon before the start of the 2026 league year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Doing so clears $8 million against the cap for Houston, and allows for David Montgomery and Woody Marks to lead their backfield headed into next season.