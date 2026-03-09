Texans Lock Up Ed Ingram on Three-Year Deal

After tons of chatter had encircled offensive guard Ed Ingram questioning whether or not he would be back on the Houston Texans roster for 2026 and onwards, both sides were able to get a deal done in the wee hours of the night before free agency negotiations officially opened around the league.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Ingram have agreed to a three-year $37.5 million deal. It's a contract that will keep him off the free agent market this week and back on Houston's offensive line for 2026 through the 2028 season.

Heading into free agency, Ingram was one of the Texans' most important internal free agents set to hit the open market, where he was slated to get a big pay day after a career-best year with Houston, but had lingering concerns of whether that next deal would come from H-Town or another offensive line-needy team around the league.

It turns out, Nick Caserio and the Texans front office weren’t willing to let their top offensive lineman from their group last year simply walk for nothing, and instead, bring back Ingram on a multi-year contract to continue re-establishing their offensive line.

What Does Texans' New Deal for Ed Ingram Mean?

By bringing back Ingram on a three-year deal, it not only ensures that the Texans keep at least some type of continuity on last year's offensive line, but also retains Ingram in the building for the next three years as somewhat of a cornerstone on their offensive interior.

Ingram came aboard the Texans this past offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, giving Houston the chance at a one-year sample of the former second round pick to see if he'd be a fit on their respective offensive line.

Ingram went on to be a top-10 graded run blocker at guard in the NFL per PFF, Houston's best-graded offensive lineman as a whole, and one of the top names available on the guard market before free agency arrived this week.

The Texans were already slated to undergo some major changes at the offensive line headed into this summer, which is headlined by their decision to move off of Tytus Howard and potentially eye a new starting center to upgrade that interior further.

However, that turnover won't include finding a new guard on the right side, like many had anticipated rolling into free agency. Ingram will fill in at right guard for the 2026 season, and potentially with Trent Brown next to him at right guard, giving Houston less work to take on in tweaking their offensive trenches.

Now that Ingram is signed, don't expect the Texans to be done working on their offensive line in free agency, or upgrading their offensive line as a whole.

It certainly wouldn't be shocking to see Houston pursue a veteran center on the market to help bolster their interior with an experienced presence, and thus provide a bit of added competition for Jake Andrews in 2026.

Their money and flexibility in terms of cap space won't be as vast as it was before inking Ingram's new deal, but don't expect that to deter Caserio and Co. from being aggressive in their efforts to upgrade and add to their offensive line further.

But as for Ingram and his pending free agency status, he'll be in the building to stay, acting as a much-needed breath of fresh air for Texans fans looking for solidified answers on their offensive front.