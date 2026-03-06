Ranking Every Texans Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

With NFL free agency just days away, the Houston Texans are currently slated to have 17 free agents hitting the open market that they'll have a chance to re-negotiate new deals with, or let walk to a new situation elsewhere.

For some, it's clear that a change of scenery is necessary. But for others, it'll be vital for the Texans to come to terms on a new deal with them if the price is right. However, doing so can be much easier said than done in the unpredictable landscape that is NFL free agency.

To make the process easier to digest, we've broken down the importance that each of the Texans' free agents holds heading into next week's free agency, ranking who exactly on the roster is an important re-signing to prioritize, and others who appear primed to be on their way out the door.

Let's get into it:

Important Re-Signings

Dec 27, 2025; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90)

Sheldon Rankins, DT

The Texans' most vital free agent on the defensive end, getting Sheldon Rankins back in Houston for another season, will be critical for this front-seven to retain continuity from such a successful 2025 campaign. Rankins started every game in the middle of Houston's defensive line to log 35 combined tackles and three sacks.

Ed Ingram, OG

The Texans' most vital free agent on the offensive end, Ed Ingram, was a pleasant surprise starting at right guard for Houston throughout 2025, so much so that he might've priced himself out of the range that Nick Caserio and Co. want to pay for him. If Ingram does leave, it'll likely leave Houston to start at least three new names upfront from how they finished last season.

E.J. Speed, LB

In his first year with the Texans, Speed became a quality depth option at linebacker on Houston's elite unit, while also starting for nine games. The team would likely want the 30-year-old back at the right price.

Tim Settle Jr., DT

Tim Settle Jr.'s season was ultimately cut short with the Texans in 2025 due to a season-ending foot injury 12 games into the year, but with a full offseason to recover, it would make sense for Houston to pursue signing him for at least one more season. It does appear that Settle will be testing free agency, at the very least.

Tommy Townsend, P

The Texans could have bigger worries on their roster to pay for outside of a punter, but Tommy Townsend has performed well enough since joining Houston in 2024's free agency to warrant another contract if the price is right.

Could Stay, Could Go

Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrates with running back British Brooks (44)

Derek Barnett, DE

The Texans could have an interest in bringing back Derek Barnett, who's had five sacks in each of his last two seasons with Houston, and someone who's more than capable of being quality depth behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. He just might not be at the very top of their list of priorities, per se.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Dare Ogunbowale's impact is often underrated for the Texans, someone who's been with Houston for the past four seasons and was even a team captain in 2025. As a well-respected locker room vet and special teams contributor, expect there to be mutual interest in a new deal.

Myles Bryant, DB

Myles Bryant was tasked with filling in as a contributor in the Texans' secondary towards the end of last season off the practice squad, and while he likely won't be filling in as prominently of a role come 2026 barring injury, he played well enough to warrant another contract.

Not Expected Back

Jan 18, 2026; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13)

Christian Harris, LB

A former third-round pick for the Texans back in 2022, Harris began to be phased out of Houston's defense as the 2025 campaign went on, even going as far as being a healthy scratch on game day midway through the season in Week 10. It'd be hard to envision him returning on a second contract.

Harrison Bryant, TE

The Texans acquired Harrison Bryant from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason in their trade involving John Metchie, but there doesn't appear to be much incentive to bring him back after one season in Houston, especially as Brevin Jordan is set to return from injury to likely claim Bryant's spot on the depth chart.

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT

Folo Fatukasi had dealt with injury throughout his second season in Houston and never quite found a consistent role on the field when he was at 100%. Expect the Texans to pivot.

Naquan Jones, DT

Naquan Jones played four games with the Texans at the end of last season after joining via waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Considering he was primarily an injury fill-in at defensive tackle, and Houston is now set to be healthier entering next season, re-signing Jones isn't a priority.

Damone Clark, LB

Damone Clark was another waiver addition from mid-season from the Dallas Cowboys, and played six games on the Texans' defense as a depth linebacker. Like Jones, though, it's hard to foresee Clark as a priority signing from Houston's front office.

Christian Kirk, WR

After his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 offseason, Christian Kirk never quite developed into the acquisition he was hoped to be for the Texans' receiving corps. Especially as Jaylin Noel enters year two and Tank Dell comes back healthy to claim Kirk's role in the slot, he's expected to be one-and-done in Houston.

Denico Autry, DE

After a season facing consistent injury troubles and now at age 36, it looks like Denico Autry will either be joining a new team or retiring from the NFL this offseason.

Nick Chubb, RB

After the Texans' acquisition of David Montgomery to tweak their running back room, it feels pretty certain Nick Chubb won't return to Houston for a second season.

Braxton Berrios, WR

Braxton Berrios never truly found a consistent role on the Texans' offense or special teams last season, leaving him out of the picture for 2026 as he hits the open market.