Texans' NFL Combine Takeaways: Offensive Changes on the Horizon

The Houston Texans and the rest of the league are finally wrapping up their week-long action in Indianapolis for this year's NFL Combine, where we're now coming away with a bit more clarity on how not only their draft may, but their entire offseason may pan out over the months ahead.

The big picture goal for the Texans: they're looking to get this roster better prepared for 2026, particularly on offense. Their defense was one of the best in the NFL throughout all of last season to rally this group to a third-straight Wild Card Weekend win, but the offensive end still has room to grow before this team can truly compete for a Super Bowl and stack up amongst the league's best.

But beyond that main idea, the Texans had a few key points of emphasis that stuck out during the week that can give us a bit of a better idea of how Houston may approach this offseason; both during this month's free agency period, as well as the draft that looms in April.

With that in mind, let's take a look at seven key takeaways to unravel from the Texans' NFL Combine this past week:

1. C.J. Stroud Is Here to Stay

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Texans' offense may be seeing a few shifts in the coming weeks, but the Texans made it clear that switching up their starting quarterback won't be one of those moves. C.J. Stroud will be the starting quarterback in Houston for the 2026 season, and any trade talks revolving around him should be categorized as "moronic" in the eyes of Nick Caserio.

The more likely quarterback to be moved by the Texans throughout the offseason will be Davis Mills. As he sits on the last year of his current contract with potential interest in his services around the league, expect Houston to poke around the market for him rather than Stroud.

2. Combine Meetings Got Personal

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Virtually every prospect that spoke about meeting with the Texans at the combine described that the staff was extremely interested in getting to know them as a person. Rather than taking a deep dive into their technique or skillset, Houston was far more intrigued to know who they were getting rather than just what they saw on tape.

Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan says he had a formal meeting with the #Texans yesterday. Says it went great and included a lot of questions about his personal life. pic.twitter.com/EfUCnACeBO — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 28, 2026

Even Nick Caserio made a key emphasis during his media availability that the prospect's personal side was a main motivation for taking on their meetings with prospects in Indianapolis.

"I'd say specific for the [Houston] Texans, we try to maximize our opportunities to spend one-on-one time with the players. A lot of times it's our first introduction with the player, meeting them on a personal level. We're trying to get to know them personally. Then the more time and the more touch points that we have for them; it's just going to help us make a good decision."

3 Upgrade at RB Inevitable?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple reports surfacing around combine week hinted at running back would be a key place on the roster for the Texans to try and improve in the weeks ahead––whether that be with a veteran on the free agent market, or with a young prospect in the draft to pair with Woody Marks in his second year.

One prospect to keep an eye on in that mix of potential running back upgrades is Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, who said he had a formal interview with the Texans at the combine that was one of his better meetings of the week.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price says he’s met with the #Texans. Said it was one of the better interviews he had yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NdfyUOnD6N — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 27, 2026

4. No Change on Stroud, Will Anderson Extensions

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nick Caserio didn't give much clarity surrounding extensions for Stroud or Will Anderson Jr., both of whom are eligible for new deals this offseason as they head into their fourth year on their rookie contracts. It was made obvious Stroud won't be traded, but any traction on a new contract hasn't been reported on just yet.

Anderson Jr. still looks to be the more likely candidate of the two to land an extension this offseason, as the Texans would likely love to keep their top young pass rusher on board, but as to when that'll happen, or how much that deal will be, remains to be seen.

5. Offensive Line May See Some Change

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another area of the offense that might see a tweak or two: offensive line. DeMeco Ryans emphasized during an interview with NFL Network that both running back and offensive line would be positions of focus to upgrade the Texans. Aireontae Ersery and Tytus Howard are bound to return and start, but the rest remains up in the air.

Center feels like the most likely spot to see an upgrade, with Jake Andrews likely getting some competition as a starter for 2026. Ed Ingram will be another key situation to keep an eye on, who's coming off a career-best year in Houston, but will now be a free agent likely with a good bit of interest around the NFL.

6. Caserio Expects AFC South to Level Up

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last season was the first time since 2022-23 that Houston had not come away with the AFC South, as the Jacksonville Jaguars would narrowly take home the crown with a 14-3 record. And when asking Nick Caserio on how that division will look in 2026, he thinks it could be among the best in the NFL.

"I think our division overall is going to be probably as competitive as any in the league next year," Caserio said. "They're defending division champs, made the playoffs. The Colts, they're a good team. I think Tennessee is going to be much improved. But we got a lot of respect for Jacksonville and their program and what they did. We understand the challenges that it's going to take."

Therefore, in an effort to claim that the AFC South title once again comes next season, don't expect the Texans to get complacent in their team-building efforts this offseason.

7. Texans Moving From Pick 28?

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One comment from Nick Caserio that might've gone a bit under the radar was his discussion around the Texans' first-round pick on the Pat McAfee Show––noting that while Houston currently holds onto the 28th pick in the draft, "that could change" and the team has a "pretty good idea" of how they want to approach that first round.

"We're picking at 28th right now, that could change knowing our track record, like, we're moving around the board. We just create flexibility and optionality for ourselves."

"We're picking at 28th right now but that could change..



We have a pretty good idea of what we wanna do right now" ~ Nick Caserio #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3P6xZ0tYRb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026

Perhaps it's looking too deep into it, but the vibe feels as if Caserio is far from locked in at that 28th spot on the board. Houston hasn't drafted a first-round pick since they took Will Anderson at third overall in 2023, and could very well take the same trade-down approach they did in 2025 with the New York Giants to move into round two.

There's still over a month to go until Houston will officially hit the first round, but once there, a trade-down (or a trade-up) shouldn't be ruled out.