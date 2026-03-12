Texans' Projected Depth Chart After Braden Smith, Montgomery Moves

The Houston Texans have been busy in tweaking their roster on the offensive side of the ball by not just making a couple of trades to bring talent in and out of the mix, but also staying active in free agency to bring in some new starting-caliber guys to fill in for the 2026 season.

However,now with multiple moves to bring in that added talent offensively, the Texans are now shaking up their depth chart just a bit from what they had rolling out last season.

Between landing David Montgomery into their backfield as their newest starting running back, to some offensive line shuffling, the Texans' offense already looks notably different than it did two months ago. And therefore, when paired with a top-of-the-league defense on the other end, it might already be setting the stage for another year of a double-digit turnout in the win column.

With that in mind, let's take a step back to look at the projected depth chart lineup for the Texans' offense after making multiple moves on that end of the field:

Texans Projected Defensive Depth Chart for 2026 (from Mar. 10)

Texans' Predicted 2026 Offensive Depth Chart

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

* - Denotes change from the end of Texans' 2025-26 depth chart

QB: C.J. Stroud

No, C.J. Stroud is not getting traded from the Texans this offseason. But he will be rolling into next season with an offense that's already seeing a nice facelift across multiple positions, and should him up for more success in 2026 from what his up-and-down third-year campaign presented.

RB*: David Montgomery

Expect to see some Woody Marks sprinkled into the backfield as well, but as to who's slated to get a bulk of the Texans' carries and work in the running back room next season, that'll be David Montgomery.

Houston was desperately coveting a complement to Marks all throughout last year to balance out this run game with both power and explosiveness, and Montgomery is now able to bring just that coming aboard from a Lions backfield that hosted him and Jahmyr Gibbs.

WR1: Nico Collins

So long as he's healthy, Nico Collins is the unquestioned WR1 for the Texans' offense, and can be a game-changing weapon for Stroud any time that he's on the field. Last year was his third straight season with over 65 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season, and will be on pace to do just that once again in 2026.

WR2: Jayden Higgins

After a rookie campaign that he got more comfortable in as the year progressed, the stage is set for a breakout year two for Jayden Higgins. He'll have an easy route to land top-three in total reception yards on the team once again, will have even more snaps from the start of the year, and sets up this wide receiver group to look even better than it did in 2025, simply due to internal development.

WR3*: Tank Dell/Jaylin Noel

The Texans' slot receiver role could land with either Jaylin Noel or Tank Dell, depending on how the latter's health develops before arriving next season. But so long as both are healthy, they'll offer another spark of playmaking to Houston’s air attack. One thing feels pretty certain, though, and that's free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk's unlikely return to the team for 2026.

TE: Dalton Schultz

Thanks to a $12 million extension ahead of the start of free agency, Dalton Schultz will remain the Texans' starting tight end and a focal point of their offense for not one, but the next two seasons. Houston now also has some additional depth at the position to bank on in the form of veteran signing Foster Moreau.

LT: Aireontae Ersery

Right now, Aireontae Ersery projects as one of three returning starters on the Texans' offensive line that will fill into their same role for Houston in 2026, though that number could get smaller the closer we get to the season. However, Ersery feels locked in at this team's left (or even right) tackle once Week One rolls around, and should be even better than what he put together in his rookie season.

LG*: Jarrett Patterson

This would be the spot on the Texans' offensive line to anticipate seeing a change to most in the next two months. Whether that be an upgrade through the draft or another free agent addition, expect Jarrett Patterson to have a chance at a starting role in 2026, but still with some competition to face on the roster before that becomes a reality.

C: Jake Andrews

Despite chatter that's regarded the Texans' aspired upgrades at center, Jake Andrews still stands as the most likely starting center once Week One rolls around. An apparent favorite of Cole Popovich's, his chances as a starter will likely be met with some initial competition, just like Patterson will, but the idea of running it back with Andrews in the middle of Houston's line is starting to pick up some steam.

RG: Ed Ingram

The Texans locked in Ed Ingram on a new three-year deal that cements him as a long-term piece on the offensive line through the 2028 season. That comes as a great development considering he comes off a career-best season ranking among the best run blockers at his position, and is now the immediate best offensive lineman Houston has to offer without Tytus Howard in the mix.

RT*: Braden Smith

The big upgrade on the Texans' offensive line: this is where Braden Smith factors in as a starter on Houston's front, not at left guard like some fans have projected. The former Indianapolis Colts tackle presents some much-needed stability on the outside of this offensive line, and so long as he's healthy, is an awesome addition for C.J. Stroud's protection.