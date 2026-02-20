Texans' Dalton Schultz Stands Firmly Behind C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans still have a bit of a sour taste in their mouth from the way the 2025 season ended in Foxboro to the New England Patriots in a brutal divisional round loss, which kept them out of their franchise's first-ever conference championship appearance, or even better.

But despite the Texans' collapse, and the way in which their postseason dreams were cut short behind a turbulent performance from C.J. Stroud, the quarterback's teammates have continued to rally behind him through the ups and downs heading into a big offseason.

Among those to have been vocal in their defense of Stroud— Texans veteran tight end Dalton Schultz— continued to go to bat for his signal-caller during a recent appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast.

"Everybody has a bad game. Everybody has a rough [day] at the office, " Schultz said. "To be honest, not all that was on him. Everyone is going to pin it on him, because he's the quarterback - and he understands that, we understand that. But I think what's important is realizing, separate yourself from that as who you are."

"One game doesn't define you, good or bad. It's all going to fall on you, regardless, so own it, bro, like the result is bad. We lost. Dude, I got hurt in the first quarter, it sucks. So I look at myself, and I'm like, 'Alright, that's never happened...do I need to do more next time? What can I change?' Everybody's got to turn themselves. It's not all on C.J. Do you think he throws some of those picks if he didn't have a guy in his lap? Everything is so entangled in football that it's hard to put anything on one guy ever."

Dalton Schultz Goes to Bat for C.J. Stroud

Schultz has continued to take accountability himself for the way in which the Texans' playoff fallout transpired, a game in which his time was cut short due to a calf injury early in the first half.

That sidelined one of Houston's top weapons in the passing offense for a unit that was already without number-one wide receiver Nico Collins, and for C.J. Stroud, made for an even further battle uphill throughout the day that was already in adverse conditions being on the road in a freezing, snowy Gillette Stadium.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls for a time out in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The offense as a whole just didn't meet the moment, which gives the Texans a clear goal to build that unit up further throughout the offseason ahead for a more well-rounded machine on both sides of the ball, but also cements that the loss can't be an act that's blamed solely for Stroud's shortcomings.

Until proven otherwise, Stroud's teammates have continued to defend their guy under center through thick and thin, and feel confident that a bounce back campaign could be in store on the horizon in what's bound to be a defining year four.