Texans' Projected Depth Chart Lineup After Reed Blankenship Deal

The Houston Texans made a splash on the defensive side of the ball early in free agency by inking Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship to a three-year, $24.5 million deal on the first day of the legal tampering window, bringing a quality upgrade to an already elite unit.

But with Blankenship coming onboard, it now shakes up their defensive lineup just a bit from what they had rolling out last season.

Along with the departure of Tim Settle Jr. on their defensive line earlier in the day, it leaves a few notable adjustments for DeMeco Ryans and his unit to make before next season officially gets underway, possibly showing off an even better, more well-rounded group on that side of the ball.

With that in mind, let's take a step back to look at the projected depth chart lineup for the Texans' defense after inking Blankenship to his multi-year deal.

Texans' Predicted 2026 Depth Chart

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1)

LDE: Danielle Hunter

Inked to a fully guaranteed, $40 million extension right before free agency hit, the Texans now have Danielle Hunter as a certified cornerstone of their defensive line for the next two seasons, at minimum. He's shown zero signs of slowing down entering his early 30s, coming fresh off a season leading Houston in total sacks (15.0).

DT: Sheldon Rankins

The Texans were able to lock up Rankins on a two-year deal just hours before free agency, cementing a key veteran to plug up the middle of their defensive line between two stellar bookends off the edge.

DT: Tommy Togiai

With Tim Settle Jr. set to join the Washington Commanders, Tommy Togiai becomes the immediate beneficiary on Houston's defense most likely to inherit that second defensive tackle spot. Togiai was a major bright spot for the role he emerged into on the Texans' defense last season, and feels primed for more opportunities in 2026.

RDE: Will Anderson Jr.

No record-breaking extension has come to fruition for Will Anderson just yet, but expect that to develop in the coming weeks. For now, he's still signed onto his rookie deal for the next two years, and comes off a First Team All-Pro selection as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL from last season.

LB: Azeez Al-Shaair

Another name who hasn't gotten a new, yet anticipated extension, Azeez Al-Shaair heads into the final year of his current contract with the Texans, but has since cemented a pivotal role in the middle of the field as a defensive leader and veteran voice on that side of the ball.

LB: Henry To'oTo'o

The Texans did lock in veteran E.J. Speed on a new two-year contract in the opening parts of free agency, but expect Henry To’oto’o to likely remain as Houston's primary linebacker next to Al-Shaair. To'oTo'o started in 14 games last season to log nearly 100 tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks.

CB: Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans have Derek Stingley Jr. still locked up from his historic extension from last offseason; a deal that was also restructured earlier in the month to allow Houston to have a bit more flexibility on their hands to make signings like Blankenship.

SS: Reed Blankenship

In comes Reed Blakenship, who's bound to start on the opposite side of Calen Bullock in the back-end of Houston's secondary, providing quality size, physicality, and intangibles to make him a perfect fit in this SWARM defense. An elite secondary now goes from great to even better.

FS: Calen Bullock

Bullock will be able to enter extension talks next offseason that can cement another key cornerstone on this defense for years to come. Based on how his fit pans out next to Blankenship, it could also act as some extra incentive to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

CB: Kamari Lassiter

Another name on the Texans defense slated for an extension next offseason, Lassiter broke out as one of the best corners in the NFL last season and was a perfect complement to Stingley Jr. Squeezing a guy like Lassiter into an already expensive bill for the defense could prevent some interesting challenges for the front office down the line, but nothing to worry about until next year.

NB: Jalen Pitre

Perhaps one of the more exciting pieces on the Texans' defense, Jalen Pitre will continue serving as their versatile nickel corner who can play all over the field, and should be an awesome, hard-hitting pairing to put next to Blankenship in the secondary.