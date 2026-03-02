Texans Pull Off Surprise Trade for Lions Star RB

The Houston Texans seemingly aren't done making moves following their trade to send out Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns.

Now, they've added a new powerful running back into their offense.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Texans are acquiring Detroit Lions standout running back David Montgomery in exchange for a fourth-round pick, a seventh round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

It's a major addition to the Texans' backfield that now provides some extra juice behind C.J. Stroud, thus bolstering Houston's offense entirely.

Why Did Houston Make the Trade?

The Texans were heading into this offseason eager to add a bit more strength to their running back room. Last season, they were led by the tandem of rookie Woody Marks and veteran Nick Chubb while Joe Mixon was sidelined with his season-ending foot injury, that placed them among the bottom half of the NFL's rushing offenses.

With Mixon's status unclear for the 2026 season, along with Chubb likely not returning to Houston, adding another standout runner via free agency, the draft, or a trade felt destined to happen one way or another.

Montgomery, who's coming off three good seasons with the Lions, would be the target that the Texans had in mind— ultimately giving up a couple of day two picks and a former second-rounder in Scruggs who currently sits on the last year of his rookie contract.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

In 2025, Montgomery paired in the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs to log 158 carries for 716 yards on the ground and eight total touchdowns, averaging out to 4.5 yards per carry––leading to the Lions logging over 2,000 combined rushing yards on the season, and helping Detroit become one of eight offenses with 20 or more rushing touchdowns on the season.

Now, Montgomery gets to bring his power rushing skillset onboard to Houston, which should act as a nice complement in the backfield next to Marks; similarly to how he operated alongside Gibbs in Detroit.

Montgomery now becomes the clear goal line back for Houston's offense, while Marks can retain his role as a home-run hitter and someone who can do damage in the passing games. As for Gibbs in Detroit, he now becomes the clear bellcow back in their offense after a career-best year.

Montgomery is signed to a contract for the next two seasons as well, giving the Texans a reliable contributor to lean on for not just this coming season, but the next one too, where he will then hit free agency in 2027 at 30 years old.

It's another domino to fall within what could be a busy Texans offseason in the coming weeks, but undoubtedly gives Houston's offense a nice facelift in the wake of shipping out one of their top offensive linemen from last year in Howard.