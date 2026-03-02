Why Texans Made Shocking Tytus Howard Trade With Browns

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have pulled off a shocking trade just over a week before free agency kicks off.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans have traded veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Along with the trade, Howard receives a new three-year extension with the Browns worth $63 million, and provides Cleveland and their new head coach, Todd Monkin, with a quality and versatile offensive lineman.

As for the Texans, they decided to move up one of their most consistent and productive offensive linemen from last year for a day three pick in this year's draft. A bit of an unexpected shockwave for their offense, but a swing adds up a bit more when diving deeper into it.

Why Did Houston Make the Deal?

The move comes as a rather surprising one that shakes up Houston's offensive line immensely before the bulk of this offseason gets going. But the big picture idea for the Texans making this deal centers around cap savings.

The Texans were not only entering this offseason already above the cap, but have a couple of big-time extensions looming on the horizon in the form of Will Anderson Jr.'s next contract, as well as a second contract for C.J. Stroud.

Howard, who was due a new contract after this past season, was set for a considerable payday once the time came after being one of the Texans' most reliable offensive linemen in 2025; someone who could be shifted around the line at right tackle or either guard position, and acted as a steady veteran in the room.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) takes the field prior to a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite that production, though, the Texans didn't want to foot that bill when factoring in the money they have to allocate around their roster as is, which now leaves Howard off to Cleveland, and Houston now in the hunt for a new starter on the offensive line.

As a result, the Texans have now created $18 million in cash savings, $4.22 million in initial cap savings, $3.21 million in net cap savings, just over $23 million in dead money.

It feels a bit similar to last year's deal for the Texans revolving around Laremy Tunsil. Houston's veteran left tackle was one of the better names at his position and a multiple-time Pro Bowler. But when factoring in the big money that he was set to be making rolling into his 30s, the Texans instead decided to cash in on a second-round pick for his services.

This deal involving Howard follows the same rationale, albeit on a smaller scale.

What's Next for the Texans?

The Texans will be looking to fill the void on their offensive line that Howard now leaves. Howard moved around to multiple positions this past season, but finished out the year at left guard.

As to how that left guard spot could be filled, targeting a rookie in the draft to fill that role feels like the most likely outcome. Doing so would give Houston a cheap, young option to build with on the interior for the future, and with three-day two picks along with their 28th pick in the first round, they have ample ammo to make that happen.

The Texans could also decide to dabble in the free agent market, but it feels a bit less likely when considering Houston just shed Howard's contract to Cleveland in order to save money against the cap. Instead, they can bring in a rookie that's younger with higher potential to pair with the left side of their line with second-year tackle, Aireontae Ersery.

The Texans' plans will be uncovered further once free agency gets rolling later next week, but for now, it marks a big, and largely unexpected shakeup to Houston's offense for the 2026 season.