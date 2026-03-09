Texans Losing Tim Settle Jr. Could Shift Free Agency Plans

The Houston Texans have officially lost out on one of their key defensive free agents on the market to the Washington Commanders on the first day of signings around the league.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Commanders are signing Tim Settle Jr. to a three-year, $24 million deal that's worth up to $25.5 million, effectively bringing him back to Washington where he started his career back in 2018.

Losing Settle is a tough departure for the Texans' front seven after the veteran had found his way into a nice role on Houston's front seven, starting in 29 games at defensive tackle throughout the past two years, logging nearly 50 combined tackles and 6.0 sacks before going down with a season-ending foot injury in 2025.

Especially after there was rumored to be a chance Settle's potential return to Houston wasn't exactly out of the question before he hit the market, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, seeing that deal never come to fruition that allows the veteran to head elsewhere does make things sting a bit more.

Therefore, it now leaves a bit of a hole on the Texans' defensive interior, and might actually shift some plans in this year's free agency period as a result.

How Texans' Plans Could Shift With Tim Settle's Departure

The Texans have done their due diligence in ensuring their defensive line is prepared for another season of dominance through the first day of free agency negotiations.

Not only did Houston ink a new two-year contract with Sheldon Rankins, their veteran standout on the interior from last season, but also signed further depth off the edge in the form of former Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson.

That's a great start, but leaves room for the Texans to improve following the departure of Settle; a cost-effective veteran who had a starting role in the trenches of Houston's defense, and an experienced piece that could slot in the middle of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

The Texans can approach the loss of Settle in three ways: sign another veteran off the market to fill his place, draft a young piece on the interior to develop, or roll with a similar setup from the second half of last season by expanding the presence of those like Tommy Togiai and now Daquan Jones at defensive tackle.

Option three feels a bit too complacent, and the Texans have enough flexibility in both cap and draft picks to make necessary improvements. In reality, there's a good chance Nick Caserio dips into both buckets of free agency and the draft for an effort to get this front seven even stronger and more well-rounded than it was in 2025.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle (98) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Now, the Texans won't be splurging on extra depth at defensive tackle–– that's why Settle won't be signing back to Houston in the first place. But for a cost-effective veteran that's under 30 to provide youth and better security behind Rankins, there's a handful of names that could be worth a short-term deal still less than 24 hours into free agency.

There's also the chance Houston prioritizes adding youth at defensive tackle in the draft, in which they'd have multiple picks to make that happen in the first two days. The Texans currently own the 28th pick in the first round, two in the second at 38 and 59, and a third-rounder at 69 that gives Caserio multiple solid dart throws at his disposal.

The bottom line? The Texans will almost certainly be bringing in a new face or two in order to replace Settle on next year's roster. The question becomes exactly how Houston decides to make those tweaks, and if free agency is the route to do it.