Four Point Plan for the Texans' Perfect Free Agency

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the Houston Texans have done an abundance of work leading up to the legal tampering window opening in terms of threading the salary cap needle, giving them a good bit of flexibility heading into a week of spending.

The Texans have upwards of $30 million available in effective cap space, have a few glaring needs on the roster, and with a couple key free agents of their own hitting the open market as well, Houston has a busy to-do list on the horizon to ensure this roster is where it needs to be before moving further to the draft and into next season.

With that in mind, here's a four point plan for the Texans headed into free agency that'll

1. Ink a New Extension for LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have already been busy when it comes to inking extensions around the roster this offseason. Danielle Hunter signed a new $40 million deal that keeps him on the roster through 2027. Dalton Schultz signed his respective $12 million deal, and now Azeez Al-Shaair could be next for that deal, as he's both eligible and deserving of a payday.

Al-Shaair, a captain of the Texans' elite defense, comes off his best season yet as a member of Houston with over 100 combined tackles in 16 games, and is still in his late 20s that gives the necessary confidence to ink him onto a new extension for at least one, or multiple years.

Doing so will not only save a few bucks against the Texans' salary cap this offseason, but also lock in another key part of this defense for the foreseeable future. It's a win for all parties involved.

2. Re-Sign DT Sheldon Rankins

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) celebrates with Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The biggest Texans free agent on the roster outside of Ed Ingram, the team still has yet to hash out a new deal for veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Rankins played well in his first year with Houston, coming aboard from the Cincinnati Bengals, starting in every regular season and postseason game on the Texans' interior, logging 35 total tackles and 3.0 sacks.

The Texans need to ensure Rankins is back on the roster next season. Houston's interior defensive line could be going through change as is, depending on whether Mario Edwards or Tim Settle are back on next year's defense, making Rankins a clear candidate who can offer a sense of stability and veteran leadership in a room that could shake things up a bit once next season starts up.

3. Sign Two New OL Starters

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This one should go without saying: the Texans need to be aggressive in their efforts to upgrade their offensive line this free agency.

After trading away Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, along with right guard Ed Ingram potentially leaving in free agency for a high payday elsewhere, the Texans have to keep their foot on the gas in making sure this offensive line doesn't skip a beat headed into next season. There's bound to be change, but it's on Houston to make the necessary upgrades.

Expect the Texans to pursue an upgrade at center, potentially Carolina Panthers free agent Cade Mays, and another potential starter on the interior like Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns, who could help try and bring some stability to Houston's offensive front.

4. Bring in Depth Behind TE Dalton Schultz

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have already locked in Dalton Schultz with a new one-year $12 million extension headed into free agency, but there's a chance their work isn't finished at the tight end position by the next week.

Houston's production at tight end behind Schultz last season was inconsistent and could use an upgrade via free agency. Whether that be with another vertical threat to help complement Schultz and C.J. Stroud, or a hard-nosed blocker, depends on how offensive coordinator Nick Caley wants to structure and tweak this unit for 2026.

But, as the market is bound to have a few appealing veteran tight ends available for signing, don't be shocked if the Texans make a push for one of them on a smaller, short-term contract.