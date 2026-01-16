Texans, Patriots Release Final Injury Report for Playoff Matchup

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have each revealed their injury reports leading up to this weekend's divisional round matchup; the biggest game either has faced so far this season for a chance to advance one of the final four teams competing in this year's playoff field, and get one step closer to that Super Bowl appearance in Santa Clara.

And for both sides, they'll be having a couple of notable injuries to keep an eye on leading up to kickoff.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Texans and the Patriots heading into the weekend:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– WR Nico Collins: OUT (concussion)

– OT Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

– WR Justin Watson: OUT (concussion)

The biggest name out for the Texans is, of course, their star wideout Nico Collins, who will be sidelined for a third game this season while in concussion protocol following his injury in last week's Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and thus leaves Houston without their top target in the air attack.

Considering the Texans were on a short turnaround from Monday Night Football to travel to New England, while also factoring in the implications of what's now Collins' second concussion suffered throughout this season, the hopes of suiting up for Houston's top playmaker were always a bit grim throughout the week, and after three straight missed practices, his status is confirmed. He'll be on the sidelines.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Without Collins, the attention for the Texans' passing game immediately shifts to the depth behind their number one option that's begun to pick up steam as the season's progressed.

Christian Kirk is fresh off an eight-reception, 144-yard performance against the Steelers. Xavier Hutchinson has remained a reliable target all season, and the rookie duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are sure to get some added run their way as well.

The Texans will also be without veteran wideout Justin Watson, as he also makes his way through the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving their pass-catching corps down to five healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.

As for starting right tackle Trent Brown, he'll be deemed questionable for the action against his former team in New England after missing two practices at the beginning of the week, to then suiting up in limited capacity for Houston's third practice session of the week.

His status to play still appears to be trending in the right direction, but it might not be until closer to kickoff before we know what his true status may hold, and whether the Texans will have to make some changes to their starting offensive line.

New England Patriots Injury Report

– OLB Harold Landry (knee): QUESTIONABLE

– RB Terrell Jennings (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

The Patriots will have a couple of notable names on their end, but one player who doesn't appear anywhere on New England's injury report rolling into the weekend is star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has officially cleared concussion protocol after leaving vs. the LA Chargers with a concussion, and will be matched up on this Texans' receiving group without their top weapon.

New England does have to account for the duo of Harold Landry and Terrell Jennings in their mix of injuries, though, who are both listed as questionable to play with a knee injury and a concussion, respectively.

Odds are, Landry, the Patriots' top pass rusher and leader in sacks for this season, will try his best to give it a go for a chance to push the Patriots further into the AFC championship, while Jennings' status to play may depend on where he lies within the NFL's concussion protocol before kickoff.

