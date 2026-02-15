New NFL Mock Draft Links Texans to Intriguing OL Prospect

The Houston Texans sit just under three months away from the NFL Draft, and with it, they'll have a big decision to make with their top pick at 28th overall.

Last season, the Texans didn't have a first-round pick on their roster, which is set to change this coming offseason so long as Houston doesn't make any trades to ship out their first-rounder once again.

If they don't, ESPN's Field Yates sees the Texans targeting a new prospect on their offensive line. In his latest mock draft, that winds up being Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

"The Texans' playoff loss was marred by quarterback C.J. Stroud's carelessness with the football, but protection was undoubtedly an issue, too. Houston drafted a young left tackle to build around in Aireontae Ersery last year, and Proctor would give them another gigantic pillar."

"Proctor had an uneven 2025 season at Alabama, which made some scouts wary of his overall foot quickness against twitchy edge rushers. But there is zero debate about his power and size (6-foot-7, 366 pounds), which could be crucial for Houston's rushing attack. The Texans were last in run block win rate in 2025."

The decision for the Texans to bring in another top-ranked lineman through the draft makes a lot of sense on paper. While Houston's front lines were much improved behind four of five new starters from 2024, there's certainly room for improvement to give C.J. Stroud a cleaner pocket come 2026.

Proctor, a starting left tackle for the Crimson Tide, would be another physically imposing contributor to add to the mix, fitting in nicely along the outside of Houston's offensive line on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery, and thus giving the Texans a bit more life in the trenches for the season ahead.

An interesting fit would have to be worked through between Proctor, a primary left tackle, on the same offensive line as Ersery, another primary left tackle, but both do bring some standout physical traits to the table that make their combination appealing enough for the Texans to invest in if the Alabama tackle was on the board at 28.

There's way more scouting to be done within the Texans front office and the league as a whole, with the draft board set to make a few shifts with it in the weeks to come. But right now on paper, Proctor could be an ideal fit for Houston to look towards once their pick arrives in April.

