Texans Offseason Schedule: Key Dates for Combine, Draft, OTAs and Training Camp

With Super Bowl LX officially in the books, the NFL offseason is about to get fully underway, where the Houston Texans are bound to stay busy across the coming months in preparation for the 2026 campaign ahead.

Free agency arrives in March, the NFL Draft comes in April, and in the summer months of May, June, and July, the Texans' incoming rookies and veterans will have their respective offseason training periods to take on and get right for next season.

But when exactly will those dates pop up on the calendar? There's a lot to keep in mind, but with a loaded offseason ahead, we've put together a comprehensive guide of when those important dates do pop up between now and the start of training camp in August.

Let's take a look at what's on tap for the Texans' upcoming offseason:

February 17th-March 3rd: Franchise/Transition Tag Period

Teams around the league will have two weeks between the middle of February and the beginning of March to place a franchise tag or transition tag on eligible players. The Texans, as of now, don't have any obvious candidates that fit into that mold, but there is something to keep an eye on across the league.

February 23rd - March 2nd: NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN, will span across the final week of February, allowing the Texans and every other team a glimpse at this year's incoming draft prospects in interviews and on-field drills.

March 9th-11th: Early Negotiation Period

The early negotiation period marks the "legal tampering window" where front offices can speak to representation of unrestricted free agents around the league to enter contract negotiations. They cannot officially sign a new deal until 4 p.m. ET on March 11th.

March 11th: Free Agency Signing Period

The NFL free agency period officially opens on March 11th at 4 p.m. ET, thus allowing players to put pen to paper on contracts with new teams.

April 20th: Beginning of Offseason Workout Programs

Teams with a returning head coach will be eligible to open their respective offseason workout programs on April 20th. The Texans, with DeMeco Ryans returning for his fourth year, fall into that category.

April 23rd-25th: NFL Draft

This year's NFL Draft––held in Pittsburgh, PA––will go down between April 23rd and 25th, where the Texans will be tasked with nine selections total, and four in the first two days between rounds one and three.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

May 1st: Fifth-Year Option Deadline

This becomes especially important for the Texans in particular, who will be tasked with deciding on fifth-year options for both C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.; their pair of first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Odds are, the Texans will accept both of their options once the time comes.

May 1st-4th OR May 8th-11th: Rookie Minicamp

Teams will have a choice of hosting their own rookie minicamps on the first or second weekend of May, which for the Texans has yet to be decided. This will mark the first time when Houston's first-year talent will hit the field for training in a Texans uniform.

Late May-Early June: OTAs Open

The official date for the Texans' OTAs period is yet to be announced, but when that date arrives, it will be bound to take place around late May to early June.

Mid July-Early August: Training Camp Begins

Similarly to OTAs, the official date for the Texans' training camp period is yet to be announced, but, as it is every year, will start around the middle of July and then span until early August to get the team ready to go for next season.

