Ranking the Texans' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

NFL free agency is right around the corner for next week, which means the clock is slowly ticking down for the Houston Texans to narrow down a select few targets they might want to pursue as the floodgates of the market open, offering a chance at some potentially big upgrades on their roster for 2026.

But it won't be an all-out spending spree from the Texans once that time officially arrives. The Texans are still currently sitting over the league salary cap heading into the new year, with moves to be made to free up that money that'll be used to eye a select few impact players who could come into the mix at a reasonable price.

Most of that attention will likely be placed on the offensive line. But there are also a few other notable names outside of the trenches who could make sense for Houston to pursue if the price is right on their next contract.

With that in mind, here's a batch of five realistic free agent targets the Texans could pursue once free agency negotiations officially open next week:

Braden Smith, RT

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A potentially massive upgrade for the Texans on the outside of their line. Smith can be a veteran presence lining up opposite second-year left tackle Aireontae Ersery to bring some additional stability. He has multiple good years ahead of him at just 29 years old, and won't break the bank like some of the other top linemen on the market like Baltimore Ravens free agent Tyler Linderbaum.

Smith finished last season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 65.3, saw success as a pass blocker with a 71.9 grade, and would be able to fill in as a valuable asset to maximize the abilities of C.J. Stroud in a critical year four.

Joel Bitonio, LG

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bitonio is in the back nine of his NFL career at 34 years old, so he might not be a long-term fix for Houston's offensive line needs, but the Cleveland Browns veteran would be a massive upgrade in the meantime on the interior for the void that Tytus Howard now leaves at left guard.

Bitonio finished last season as a top-10 ranked guard in pass blocking grade per PFF at 75.7, and has a ton of experience that can be valuable on a rebuilding offensive line expecting major changes rolling into 2026.

Cade Mays, C

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A frequently mentioned free agent target for the Texans, Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays might be squarely on Houston's radar as a hopeful upgrade for their center position; a spot that was held down by Jake Andrews throughout the extent of 2025.

Mays is another interior lineman who's a strong pass blocker, is at a ripe 26 years of age, that gives him room to grow in Houston's offense, and would bring the necessary competition in at center without paying extensive money on his next deal.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Texans' tight end spot in 2025 was a revolving door behind Dalton Schultz that saw both inconsistency and injury throughout the year, and was a big reason as to why Houston fell flat against the New England Patriots in the playoffs when their starter left the game with a calf injury.

Perhaps another weapon in the room could be worthwhile for the Texans to investigate, and if so, likely might be a name to keep an eye on. He's excelled with the Baltimore Ravens while playing alongside another nice pass-catcher in Mark Andrews, could be used in similar two-tight end packages in Houston, and can be a young target to grow alongside C.J. Stroud.

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates an interception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Texans just parted ways with one of their veteran safeties on the roster, Jimmie Ward, who was out for all of last year. That makes you wonder if Houston might target a free agent defensive back to help on the back end next to Calen Bullock.

If it's a position in mind that Houston wants to target, Jaylinn Hawkins would be an awesome addition; coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots after his best career season, he can provide even more versatility to a standout defensive unit, and round out an already elite secondary to make for what might just be the best in the NFL.