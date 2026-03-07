The Free Agent the Texans Can't Afford to Lose - But Probably Will

The Houston Texans are just days away from the negotiation window opening for NFL free agents across the league, and will have several free agents of their own to keep an eye on as they could be in for a change of scenery.

There's some free agents the Texans won't bring back that don't come too unexpected, and won't shift the bottom line for next season much at all. Nick Chubb, Christian Kirk, Denico Autry are some of the players who fall within that bucket.

However, there's one pending free agent hitting the market for the Texans that could certainly have some bigger implications in the event he were to head out from Houston: that's right guard Ed Ingram, who would be a notable, but potentially expected loss for this roster to suffer over the course of this offseason.

And in reality, it seems more likely than not that Ingram isn't on the Texans’ roster next year.

Why Texans Will Likely Lose Ed Ingram

The issue with Ingram's fit on the roster headed into 2026 comes down to money. Ingram is fresh off the best season of his career following his 2025 offseason trade to the Texans after spending the first three years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings.

He and veteran Tytus Howard provided stability at each guard position. Ingram was one of the best run-blocking guards in the NFL according to PFF grades, and at age 26, he's still got a handful of productive years left ahead as a high-level interior offensive lineman.

The Texans would obviously love to have that type of talent back on their own offensive line, but the market is bound to hold a high price on Ingram's services once he hits free agency.

For offensive line-needy teams around the NFL with more money than Houston can afford to pay, they'll have some enticing offers to hand over to Ingram. Reports have indicated he could have a market around $15-$18M a season, and for Houston, it simply becomes a business decision at that point.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher (57) and guard Ed Ingram (69) approach the line of scrimmage before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans do have upwards of $30 million in cap space freed up this offseason thanks to some salary cap gymnastics done by Nick Caserio and Co., but it's more than likely Houston prioritizes multiple value adds off the market rather than investing heavily into Ingram after one good year.

Why They Can't Afford to Lose Ed Ingram

While the Texans likely won't prioritize a new, large contract for Ingram, that doesn't mean he's not a valuable piece of the team's offensive line and their success. If anything, his departure would create even further questions for what this offensive front pans out to look like in 2026, which will be without their two best starters from last year headed into their next campaign.

The Texans' offensive line looks better with Ingram at right guard, no doubt. It's not to say that Houston can't make additions around the market to patch the void that he leaves, but the process for Houston to build chemistry on their offensive line gets a whole lot more difficult when multiple starters are to get phased in and out every offseason, and especially their most productive ones.

In reality, the Texans will likely be tasking their offensive line with notable adjustments and filling in multiple new starters headed into Week One of next year, and there's a good chance Ingram isn't included in that mix.

So for their success on the offensive line to rebound without Ingram starting at right guard for a second year, Houston will have to make several upgrades via free agency or the draft to bring the necessary confidence that this group can be better even when losing the top pieces that helped see a few strides forward from an abysmal 2024 slate of protection.

How the first few days of free agency pan out will be a major tell for how the Texans decide to approach that process, which could include finding a new starting right guard in the event Ingram joins the third team of his NFL career for 2026.