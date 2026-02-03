Texans Free Agent Projected to Command Top Dollar

The Houston Texans could have one free agent hitting the open market this summer, expecting to get a big new contract to come his way–– and that's starting right guard Ed Ingram, who comes off a career-best season.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Ingram could command $15-18 million annually on his next contract upon hitting free agency later this offseason.

Ingram, the Texans' starting right guard for the 14 regular season games and two postseason games that he was healthy for this year, put together not only the best showing of his career throughout the season, but also emerged as one of the most consistent and productive members of Houston's five-man front.

However, with that standout production also comes a high price tag to pay as he heads to the open market. For a Texans team that's bound to be increasingly tight for cash, it's a negotiation process that could be one to keep a keen eye on throughout the offseason.

Texans' Ed Ingram Could Land $15+ Million on Next Contract

After an impressive year manning the interior of the Texans' re-worked offensive line, it's logical to expect Houston to have clear interest in bringing back their 26-year-old guard to keep that continuity and consistency upfront for another season.

But in the event Ingram does truly expect to find over $15 million annually on his next deal, that could make his fit on the books a bit easier said than done.

Landing at least $15 million a season would immediately land Ed Ingram within the top 10 of the league's highest-paid right guards. That's a premier price to pay based on one season of production, and the Texans don't have a ton of flexibility on their salary cap to accommodate just any price.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Houston is currently over $5 million under the salary cap as is. They are likely to pay a massive contract to star pass rusher Will Anderson at some point in the offseason to cement a fixture in their defense, and have a few necessary upgrades to make alongside re-upping with Ingram.

Doing salary cap gymnastics is nothing new to NFL teams in the offseason, and especially for an experienced mind in the front office like general manager Nick Caserio, but nonetheless, it might not be a shoo-in for Ingram to return in Houston without the right type of deal coming his way.

More intel on the Texans' offseason plans and expectations are bound to surface in due time, but Ingram's status will be one to monitor as the weeks progress.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!