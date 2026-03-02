Tytus Howard Shares Honest Thoughts on Texans-Browns Trade

The Houston Texans made a bold shakeup to their offensive line following the NFL Scouting Combine by moving veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Sources: The #Texans and #Browns have agreed to terms on a trade to send starting RT Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick.



Much-needed OL help. Plus, Howard gets a new 3-year, $63M extension in a deal done by @malkikawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. pic.twitter.com/3X2PprFIjN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

It was a move that came as a bit of a surprise for those on the outside of the building.

Howard, a steady piece of the Texans' offensive line who's been with the team for the past seven years, coming off his best season of production, now heads to Cleveland as a quality, versatile piece for the Browns, and now leaves Houston to make some changes to their offensive front.

However, when asking Howard himself about his thoughts surrounding the deal, it appears he wasn't too shocked to see the trade go down.

KRPC2's Aaron Wilson spoke with Howard after the trade was reported on, noting that he "wasn't surprised" to see it happen as the Texans are trying to get younger and pay some of their other players.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Howard told Wilson following the trade. “They’re trying to get younger and pay some guys. I ain’t mad. I kind of knew it was going to happen."

"I just appreciate the support over the last seven years. I’ll always be a Texan forever. I’m excited to go to Cleveland and turn the city up and help change the program and win some games.”

Tytus Howard Wasn't Surprised About Browns Trade

Despite being a long-term piece of the Texans' offensive line for over the past half-decade, starting nearly 100 games between the regular season and postseason, Howard wasn't exactly caught by surprise to get shipped over to Cleveland ahead of next season.

The reason why the Texans decided to do so simply comes down to monetary reasons.

Howard was in the last year of his contract, heading into 2026 worth $18 million, and was slated to hit free agency next offseason with hopes of a new deal coming to fruition with the Texans. But that was a contract that Houston seemingly wasn't willing to pay when factoring in their other young players around the roster that'll soon be in search of big money themselves.

Will Anderson Jr. is likely to get a pay raise this summer with a massive rookie extension, C.J. Stroud's next contract will also be on the horizon, and other key pieces of their defense like Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter will be due for those same hefty new contracts this time next offseason.

With that major money soon to be due, along with the need to free up cap space to add new talent for this offseason, the Texans had to make some tough calls on their roster in order to save a bit of cash. Howard was the odd man out, and now results in him landing in Cleveland for a day-three pick.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Now, though, the Texans will need to be diligent in filling the hole left by Howard on the offensive line, who finished the year at left guard, but had played three positions through all of last season.

With three day-two picks at their disposal in this year's draft, they'll have ample opportunity to add young, cheap talent in the trenches, and could be the most likely outcome to find one or multiple starters upfront in 2026.

But for now, we'll be left speculating as to how Nick Caserio and this Texans front office decide to move forward without their tenured and versatile veteran.