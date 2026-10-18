Texans' Biggest Winners and Losers From Overseas Win vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans were able to find their way to a pivotal Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium, 34-31.

And in the midst of the Texans' second-straight win within their past two, there were a select few names that wound up standing out a bit more than the rest for one reason or another.

There were also some from Houston's side of things that might've not seen this game go the way they might've liked–– even if it might've resulted in a winning effort against a division rival.

With that in mind, let's sort through some of the Texans' biggest winners and losers from their Week 6 win in London against the Jaguars:

Texans' Biggest Winners of Week 6

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

QB C.J. Stroud

It was another impressive week for C.J. Stroud in what's been a really strong start to his fourth year as a pro. While he did end up logging his first interception of the season thanks to a heroic play by Jaguars star Travis Hunter, he certainly made up for that error en route to a 34-point performance from this Texans' offense.



He completed over 66% of his passes, threw a total of three touchdown passes, and has now really started to help this offense build some much-needed momentum compared to the first few weeks of the new season.

WR Jaylin Noel

Stroud did a very good job of spreading the love around to several different pass-catchers on the offensive side of the ball––even his new addition, Marvin Harrison Jr.––but it only feels right to shine the biggest spotlight on Jaylin Noel.



Noel not only led the Texans in total receiving yards for the day with 107 on just three receptions, but he also marked down Houston's longest play of the day with his 50-yard touchdown catch. It's those explosives that'll continue to force this coaching staff to keep their second-year wideout on the field.

S Calen Bullock

After a long five-week wait, Texans ball-hawking safety Calen Bullock finally hauled in his first interception of the season thanks to a takeaway on Trevor Lawrence in the middle of the first half.



And there was even an opportunity for Bullock to land a second takeaway on the Jaguars' final offensive drive of the game. Still, a wildly successful performance for the Texans' Pro Bowl safety.

OC Nick Caley

For as much criticism that the Texans' offense and their play-calling have gotten for the past several weeks, even dating back to last season, offensive coordinator Nick Caley certainly called one of his better games since arriving in Houston.



The Texans' passing offense looked much more effective, the run game finally was able to show some signs of life (more on that later), and the team was able to score 30-plus points because of it. The hope remains that Houston can continue to keep building on that offensive success moving forward.

Texans' Biggest Losers of Week 6

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) during the first half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Reed Blankenship

Not exactly the greatest showing for Texans veteran safety Reed Blankenship, who saw some of his similar errors seen from the first few weeks rear their ugly head once again: blown coverages, missed tackles, even being a key component allowing Bhayshul Tuten to score one of his two total touchdowns on the day.



Blankenship also wound up leaving the game in the first half with an apparent head injury. We'll learn more about his status over the course of next week, but if he does miss any time, M.J. Stewart could be in line for a bigger role.

RB David Montgomery

Montgomery somehow finds his way onto the losers’ list here without even traveling with the team to London. Why? Because this running game managed to look miles better without the presence of Montgomery in the running back rotation.



Woody Marks led the way in the backfield with 15 carries for 56 yards, practice squad elevation Jawhar Jordan chipped in for six carries, 43 yards, and a touchdown, and now forces you to wonder: just how does Montgomery factor into this backfield moving forward?

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