Texans' Biggest Winners and Losers From Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Houston Texans took a big swing on the trade market after their Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans by opting to acquire 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and a seventh-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 second- and sixth-round pick.

It's a high-risk, high-reward investment from the Texans' front office. Harrison Jr., who was largely viewed as one of the best receiver prospects seen in some time when entering the league, now joins a new situation in Houston with hopes of bringing a jolt of playmaking to this offense, while also bouncing back from a disappointing start to his career.

And because of the Texans' newest addition to their receiver room, there are some clear winners and losers around the team that stick out now that this offense looks a little different than it did entering this past weekend.

Let's break down the Texans' newest splash trade by sorting through three winners and three losers from Harrison Jr.'s addition to the roster.

Winner: C.J. Stroud

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up against the against Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clear winner of Houston's move to bring a new talent in at wide receiver is surely the guy that's going to be throwing passes to him–– especially when factoring in his existing chemistry with Harrison Jr. from Ohio State.

Stroud clearly saw something in Harrison Jr. that made it worth the Texans investing in him. Stroud spoke after the trade was announced where he told reporters he spoke to the front office about interest in a potential move for the Cardinals wide receiver, and in due time, he's now in Houston.

Now, the time comes for Stroud to try and unlock the same talent that Harrison Jr. looked like from his time at Ohio State. And there might be no better candidate to turn towards for that goal than the guy that helped form him into the can't-miss prospect he was viewed as entering the league.

Loser: Kayshon Boutte

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just over a month from when the Texans last made a trade for a new wide receiver to add into their offense–– coming from the New England Patriots in their deal to bring in Kayshon Boutte–– Houston has already decided to add a new set of hands into the building.

That tends to tell you how the Texans feel about their existing wide receiver group around Nico Collins. And in the case of Boutte, he hasn't exactly developed into a quality starter to line up opposite him on a weekly basis. In five games, he recorded 12 catches for 153 yards.

Now, Boutte will see Harrison Jr. enter the mix for an already deep receiver room, is due to see a bit less snaps because of it, and might have a less certain future in Houston once hitting the offseason when he's due for a new contract.

Winner: Nico Collins

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) leaves the field after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some may argue that Collins is a bit of a loser in this scenario, considering Harrison Jr. might take away some targets and offensive responsibility from the Texans' No. 1 pass-catcher. But in my mind, it's quite the opposite.

If Harrison Jr. can develop into a quality sidekick to Collins in the receiver room, that'll only take less attention off of Collins for him to produce even better numbers than he's seen so far this year. It's an aspect this Texans offense has needed for some time, and there's a chance that the former No. 4 pick could bring that spark.

If Harrison Jr. still continues to disappoint like he has in Arizona? Then Collins is still a winner. He'll remain the No. 1 option in the receiver room as he has been, and will remain a key part of the Texans' future, knowing that he's the best source of production at the position that this franchise has had in some time.

Loser: Xavier Hutchinson

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs after the catch as. Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) defends during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have two noteworthy names in their receiver room currently signed onto expiring contracts for the 2026 season. The first of those is Kayshon Boutte, whom we discussed earlier, and the second is fourth-year pass-catcher Xavier Hutchinson.

And when adding a young, talented piece like Harrison Jr. into the position, it tends to add a bit more uncertainty for what Hutchinson's future in Houston could look like beyond this season.

Do the Texans really want to invest money into a pass-catcher who might fall down to fifth or sixth on the depth chart by next season? Hutchinson has continued to play well as a depth contributor this season, and even in 2025, but a heavy investment in Harrison Jr. could force Houston to make some sacrifices at the position.

Winner: Nick Caley

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley talks with head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another clear winner of the Texans' newest move: the guy who's going to be calling plays for Harrison Jr. in offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Houston has long coveted a reliable No. 2 since 2024, when Houston has left without the likes of Dell or Stefon Diggs, and this trade now makes for Caley's first time having a potential complementary talent to Collins.

Now, Caley has a bounty of pieces to work with at both receiver and tight end; each of which brings something unique to the table that this offense could capitalize on.

The challenge for Caley now comes in the form of helping Harrison Jr. reach that same potential he was projected to have entering the league a couple of years ago.

If he succeeds in that effort, Caley will be viewed as a hero, and even a miracle worker. If he fails to do so, it'll make that second-round investment in his services look a whole lot more questionable.

Loser: Tank Dell

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Tank Dell is that his return to the Texans' lineup seems to be right around the corner. Houston opened Dell's 21-day practice window from injured reserve, that could allow him to return for a game as soon as Week 7, or Week 9 on the later side.

But now as Dell is going to return to the Texans' lineup, the competition for targets is going to be immense. Not only when battling for touches with Collins and Harrison Jr., but also the depth pieces that will now be fighting a little harder to get their opportunities like Boutte, Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel.

For Dell to get back on the field for an NFL game makes him a winner in itself. But as for the impact he'll be making in this offense upon his return, it feels like that's taken a hit with Houston's latest trade.

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