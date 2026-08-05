Texans Could Be Eyeing Change at Punter After Latest Workout

The Houston Texans are bringing in a punter in their latest batch of free agent workouts.

And as a result, it could be hinting that the Texans are searching for additional competition in their ongoing position battle.

Texans Hosting Workout for Punter Jack Browning

According to KRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are hosting punter Jack Browning for a workout on Thursday, who last played for the Orlando Storm in the UFL, and has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL back in 2024.

Punter Jack Browning is working out for #Texans on Thursday per a league source. Led the UFL in every category. He has NFL experience punting for the #Buccaneers in 2024 and most recently punted for the Orlando Storm in UFL @BLSportsGroup — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2026

It's the first reported workout the Texans have had for a punter since training camp started. The team will also be hosting a workout for former UConn kicker Chris Freeman, according to Wilson––but his tryout feels geared more towards giving him a shot to make the practice squad.

The punter position, though, has been wide open since the draft, and the workout for Browning could mean something bigger for the competition in the room altogether.

Texans Could Be Looking Outward for Punter Competition

Houston's room has been held down by Kai Kroeger, whom the team traded for from the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason, and Jack Stonehouse, an undrafted free agent signed back in April.

The Texans were bound to make a change at punter this season after their previous starter for the past two years, Tommy Townsend, signed to the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal. As a result, Houston has left their starting punter job up for grabs.

When training camp started, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had called the battle "hot and heavy" between both punters on the roster.

"Our punting competition is hot and heavy right now," Ryans said. "Both Kai [Kroeger] and [Jack] Stonehouse, they both had really good springs coming out. Seeing both guys today, they're picking up right where they left off. So, it's going to be a really tight competition."

But a week into training camp, neither Kroeger nor Stonehouse has been able to pull away in the battle to be the guy making it past the 53-man cut.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Jack Stonehouse (36) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Texans, potentially unimpressed with the way the punting competition has gone thus far, appear to be looking outward for potential punter options. Browning looks to be the name who's caught their eye, who comes from the UFL ranks after a year in the NFL.

The last time Browning was in the NFL, he played five games for the Buccaneers and punted 10 times for an average of 42.5 yards per punt. For reference, Kroeger punted 56 times through 17 games in 2025 with the Saints, and recorded an average of 44.8 yards per punt.

Of course, the Texans still have to go through the workout with Browning and come to an agreement on a deal before he becomes a real contender to watch in the Texans' position battle. But at the very least, it puts both Kroeger and Stonehouse on notice.

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