The One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt Texans the Most

Through what's been a busy offseason thus far for the Houston Texans, the roster has managed to get noticeably better and more refined on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The offensive end has seen major refinements via the offensive line and in the backfield with the addition of David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, while their elite defense has managed to get even stronger by bringing in former Philadelphia Eagles team captain and Super Bowl-winning safety Reed Blankenship for the back-end of their secondary.

But in the midst those additions, it hasn't been without a few notable departures as well.

The Texans have cut big-name veterans like Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and safety Jimmie Ward with their uncertain futures, while other veterans have signed elsewhere in free agency, like Tim Settle to the Washington Commanders or Christian Kirk to the San Francisco 49ers.

One name who's left the Texans, though, has been a departure who's been a bit overlooked when compared to the rest of the offseason moves made. He may not be a big factor when it comes to strictly wins and losses, but his leave does certainly shake up the look of Houston's special teams unit from last season.

That's none other than punter and former All-Pro Tommy Townsend, who took his talents to the Tennessee Titans on a new deal in free agency after spending the past two years with the Texans.

Could Tommy Townsend's Departure Sting for the Texans?

Sure, swapping out one punter for another isn't quite the most impactful move for the Texans when compared to some of their other roster changes in the past two weeks.

Houston decided not to re-sign Townsend after his initial two-year, $6 million deal from 2024, instead opting to extend Ka'imi Fairbairn to become the league's highest-paid kicker. The Texans would pivot to trade for New Orleans Saints punter Kai Kroeger in exchange for a late-round pick swap that now offers a new name to claim that position in place of Townsend, albeit at a slight downgrade.

However, Townsend, one of the league's more consistent veteran punters comes off a year in which he punted a lot. He was one of seven punters in the NFL with over 70 total punts within the regular season (72), and sat within the top five of total yards punter throughout the year (3,424).

He was consistently active in part due to the Texans' offensive woes throughout the year, keeping them held down as one of the worst third-down offenses in the first half of the season. While Houston's scoring unit was still finding its groove, boots from Townsend and an incredible defensive effort would be huge in helping them keep every loss on the year within one score.

In terms of his effectiveness in those punts, he was just above league average in multiple metrics. He was 18th in the NFL for net yards per punt, and was 14th for rate of punts downed within the 20-yard line.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend (6) punts the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But now, that edge that Townsend brought to the table as an experienced, former All-Pro punter is gone. That, when paired with an elite-level defense, is a dangerous combo that can pin opponents deep in their own territory consistently, and make it a constant uphill battle for those offenses to gain field positioning.

Considering the money re-invested from Townsend's deal would be re-allocated to one of the best veteran kickers in the NFL in Fairbairn to keep their special teams stable for the next two years, the decision to move off of their punter is reasonable, yet a tough blow to the ceiling just how well-rounded this roster can be in all three phases.

Now, the Texans will have to rely on their interior development of the talent who resides in the building, that being Kroeger, who comes off a rookie campaign where he was below league average in all major punting metrics as a starter in all 17 games.

If Kroeger can bounce back from a mediocre rookie season in New Orleans to help be a buffer to that loss, there's a world where Townsend's departure doesn't hurt quite as much. But developing All-Pro-level punting talent doesn't happen overnight, so don't hold your breath that the Texans' punting efficiency will hold up in 2026 as it was last season.