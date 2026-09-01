Texans Give New Uniform Numbers to Kayshon Boutte, 4 Others

Over the weekend, the Houston Texans officially slimmed their 90-man roster down to a select 53 names to enter into the 2026 regular season with. 37 players were cut, the 53-man unit was made, and this group is now one step closer to kicking off the new year.

Now following those multiple moves from the Texans to slim this roster down, it's allowed for many players to change their uniform numbers heading into the new year.

Many numbers that were once taken on the Texans' 90-man roster have now become available. And thus, those extended options give players like freshly acquired wide receiver Kayshon Boutte an opportunity to pick another set of digits right before Week 1 kicks off.

In all, five players have swapped numbers after this weekend's roster changes.

New Uniform Numbers Around Texans' Roster

WR Kayshon Boutte, 14

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) waits for his turn at the podium after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon Boutte's arrival to the Texans, he had donned the number 88 in his first practice with the team; a number he hadn't worn throughout his NFL career with the New England Patriots. And now, he'll keep that trend going with his new pivot to number 14.



Given that the Texans have already handed out Boutte's prior number 9 to Brevin Jordan–– who was cut then brought back to the 53-man roster earlier this week–– and no one has worn his previous number 80 in Houston since Andre Johnson left in 2014, the fourth-year wideout was due for a change from the norm.

WR Jared Wayne, 17

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne officially made his way onto the Texans' Week 1 roster for the first time in his three seasons with the team. And it looks like he'll be pivoting to his third number, 17, since arriving in Houston in 2024.



Throughout all of last season and through Houston's most recent preseason slate, Wayne had been wearing the number 89, which was a change from his rookie number of 14; the digits Boutte now wears. So he also will be marking a fresh start with his new number of 17.

DE Sabastian Harsh, 54

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Sabastian Harsh (94) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more surprising names to make it past cutdown day: the UDFA rookie edge rusher out of NC State, Sebastian Harsh, who will be starting his tenure on the 53-man roster with a different number from what he had throughout the offseason and training camp.



Previously, Harsh was given 94 upon his arrival. But now, he's able to switch over to a familiar set of digits at 54: the same number he wore during college.

OL Evan Brown, 63

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Evan Brown (67) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Brown has worn a lot of numbers throughout his seven years in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, Brown has worn a recorded four numbers since being drafted to the Buffalo Bills in 2017–– and they're all in the 60s: 62, 63, 67, and 68.



The veteran offensive lineman joined the Texans first wearing the number 67, which was what he first wore during his rookie season. Now, though, he's back to 63: the most frequently worn number of his career, and his most recently worn with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

OL Nate Thomas, 78

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas (71) blocks New Orleans Saints linebacker Anfernee Jennings (54) during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest addition to the Texans' roster on the list: Nate Thomas came aboard Houston via trade from the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend that sent over a seventh-round pick in exchange for the second-year offensive tackle.



A couple of days later, his jersey number has been revealed. 78 isn't anything he's worn in Dallas, where he wore both 62 and 71, and he didn't wear the number coming out of college at Louisiana either; he rocked the number 50 then.

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