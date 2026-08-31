What Texans' Full 53-Man Roster Looks Like After Final Cuts
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The Houston Texans' 53-man roster is here.
After a long offseason of changes and adjustments to the team, combined with the past few weeks of training camp and preseason, the Texans have a pretty good idea about what this team will look like heading into Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.
And in the days ahead before their season kicks off against the Buffalo Bills, there's still a good chance this Texans roster sees a couple of further adjustments.
Especially after hundreds of players around the league have been released in the past several hours, there's a lot of new talent up for grabs on the free agent market that the front office could have an interest in to get this group even better.
However, for the most part, this Texans roster is settled. Some surprising decisions were made, as were tough cuts. But after the dust has now settled, here's what the Texans' 53-man unit looks like after the events of this weekend's roster cutdown:
Offense
Some of the Texans' biggest surprises for their roster decisions came on the offensive end. Heading into Week 1, they'll only be rostering three running backs, have six tackles on the roster, and wound up cutting an eye-catching eight wide receivers:
QBs (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills
Who Was Cut: Brett Rypien
RBs (3): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, British Brooks
Who Was Cut: Jawhar Jordan, Noah Whittington, Deuce Vaughn, Owen Wright
WRs (5): Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Jared Wayne
IR: Tank Dell
Who Was Cut: Justin Watson, Lewis Bond, Sterling Shepard, Zay Jones, Josh Kelly, Treyvhon Saunders, Daniel Sobkowicz
TEs (4): Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein Cade Stover, Foster Moreau
Who Was Cut: Brevin Jordan, Layne Pryor, Louis Hansen
OT (6): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Sam Hagen, Nathan Thomas
Who Was Cut: Jarrett Kingston, James Neal III
IOL: (6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu
Who Was Cut: Eli Cox, Jarrett Patterson (traded to SF)
Defense & Special Teams
The Texans' defense had a few turnouts on cutdown day worth noting as well. A couple of undrafted free agents made it onboard, as did their seventh-round rookie linebacker, Aiden Fisher.
DEs (5): Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall, Sabastian Harsh
IR: Ali Gaye
Who Was Cut: Dominique Robinson, Derek Parish, Solomon Byrd
DTs (4): Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Mario Edwards Jr.
Who Was Cut: Naquan Jones Dominic Bailey, Kyonte Hamilton
LBs (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Jake Hansen, Jake Hummel, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher
PUP: E.J. Speed
Who Was Cut: Jamal Hill, Caleb Johnson
CBs (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Collin Wright
Who Was Cut: Stephen Hall, Alijah Huzzie, Bryce Hall, Brandon Codrington
S (4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Ramsey
IR: Ja'Marcus Ingram
PUP: M.J. Stewart
Who Was Cut: George Odum, Kaeon Merriweather
ST (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Kai Kroeger, Austin Brinkman
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch