What Texans' Full 53-Man Roster Looks Like After Final Cuts

The Houston Texans' 53-man roster is here.

After a long offseason of changes and adjustments to the team, combined with the past few weeks of training camp and preseason, the Texans have a pretty good idea about what this team will look like heading into Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

And in the days ahead before their season kicks off against the Buffalo Bills, there's still a good chance this Texans roster sees a couple of further adjustments.

Especially after hundreds of players around the league have been released in the past several hours, there's a lot of new talent up for grabs on the free agent market that the front office could have an interest in to get this group even better.

However, for the most part, this Texans roster is settled. Some surprising decisions were made, as were tough cuts. But after the dust has now settled, here's what the Texans' 53-man unit looks like after the events of this weekend's roster cutdown:

Offense

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the Texans' biggest surprises for their roster decisions came on the offensive end. Heading into Week 1, they'll only be rostering three running backs, have six tackles on the roster, and wound up cutting an eye-catching eight wide receivers:

QBs (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills



Who Was Cut: Brett Rypien

RBs (3): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, British Brooks



Who Was Cut: Jawhar Jordan, Noah Whittington, Deuce Vaughn, Owen Wright

WRs (5): Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Jared Wayne



IR: Tank Dell



Who Was Cut: Justin Watson, Lewis Bond, Sterling Shepard, Zay Jones, Josh Kelly, Treyvhon Saunders, Daniel Sobkowicz

TEs (4): Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein Cade Stover, Foster Moreau



Who Was Cut: Brevin Jordan, Layne Pryor, Louis Hansen

OT (6): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Sam Hagen, Nathan Thomas



Who Was Cut: Jarrett Kingston, James Neal III

IOL: (6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu



Who Was Cut: Eli Cox, Jarrett Patterson (traded to SF)

Defense & Special Teams

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) linebacker Jamal Hill (56) cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrate linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) (not pictured) interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense had a few turnouts on cutdown day worth noting as well. A couple of undrafted free agents made it onboard, as did their seventh-round rookie linebacker, Aiden Fisher.

DEs (5): Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall, Sabastian Harsh



IR: Ali Gaye



Who Was Cut: Dominique Robinson, Derek Parish, Solomon Byrd

DTs (4): Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, Mario Edwards Jr.



Who Was Cut: Naquan Jones Dominic Bailey, Kyonte Hamilton

LBs (6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Jake Hansen, Jake Hummel, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher



PUP: E.J. Speed



Who Was Cut: Jamal Hill, Caleb Johnson

CBs (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Collin Wright



Who Was Cut: Stephen Hall, Alijah Huzzie, Bryce Hall, Brandon Codrington

S (4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Ramsey



IR: Ja'Marcus Ingram



PUP: M.J. Stewart



Who Was Cut: George Odum, Kaeon Merriweather

ST (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Kai Kroeger, Austin Brinkman

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