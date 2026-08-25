Texans' Rivalries Uniforms Released: What to Know, What They Look Like

After a long wait, the Houston Texans' newest uniforms have officially been released––as have the seven other Rivalries edition uniforms that were slated to drop on Tuesday morning.

And for the Texans, they got a completely new look from what the franchise has seen on their uniform throughout 25 years in the league: a white-shelled helmet, a white and bright blue jersey described as an "iced out" uniform that "celebrates H-Town," and another bold take in the NFL's ongoing Rivalries uniform campaign.

The Texans' social media released a promotional video showcasing the new-look uniforms, and a sneak peek of what they look like on players, highlighting the slogan, "By the H. For the H."

Our city. Our colors. Our uniform. pic.twitter.com/5mnX8j7M4b — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2026

What to Know About the Texans' Rivalries Uniforms

The Texans were set to get their Rivalries edition uniforms this season following the debut of the series in 2025, which saw eight teams across two divisions add another uniform to their collection to be worn on special, divisional matchups throughout the course of the regular season for the next three years.

This season, after the AFC East and the NFC West got their uniforms last season, the AFC South and the NFC North were due for their own release ahead of the 2026 campaign.

So Houston's surrounding division—the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars—all released their respective uniform sets, with themes and concepts unique to their respective franchises. Or, like in the case of the Texans', one that really connects to the home city.

With another uniform now being added to the Texans' wardrobe, they'll head into the 2026 season with five different uniforms to showcase throughout the season: their typical home and away sets that they'll mostly be wearing, as well as three alternates: these new releases, their all-red, "Battle Red," uniforms, and their "Space City" uniforms.

When the Texans Will Be Wearing Their Rivalries Uniforms

The Texans will have one week in which they roll out their Rivalries edition uniforms on the field: Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

It'll be the second time in the 2026 season where the Texans see a Rivalries edition uniform on the field with them. In Week 3, Houston will be facing off against the Colts on the road in their own newly released kits.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans (right) greets Indianapolis Colts head coach Shan Steichen after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be wearing these jerseys twice more across the 2027 and 2028 seasons, as will those around the AFC South. But going up against the Colts deeper in the season at home on a primetime setting could be a perfect way for Houston to debut these new threads in-game.

The Texans are 5-0 against the Colts in their last five meetings, with Indianapolis' last victory coming in 2023.

Time will tell if Houston can continue that trend for both of their contests this coming season, which are bound to have a little more flair than usual with the Rivalries implications.

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