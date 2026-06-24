New Details Emerge on Texans' Rivalry Uniforms Arriving This Season

The Houston Texans are one of the eight teams in the NFL preparing to receive a set of new uniforms this season.

Those uniforms will be a part of the NFL's rivalry collection; a new alternate uniform set worn one time per season, gradually being rolled out to each team throughout the coming years that kicked off in 2025 with teams from the AFC East and the NFC West.

This season, the Texans will be a part of the next group getting those new threads to come their way. The AFC South and the NFC North are the next two divisions coming up on the list.

And while we don't exactly know what those jerseys will look like just yet––those will be revealed in the coming weeks––we now know when and where we'll be seeing them on the field for the first time.

Texans Set to Debut Rivalry Uniforms vs. Colts in Week 11

According to an announcement from the Texans, the team will be debuting their rivalry uniforms during their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on November 19th. That'll come in Week 11 of next season at home in Reliant Stadium.

Per an interview via the Houston Chronicle, Texans senior vice president Doug Vosik said that the team and the McNair family wanted to showcase their rivalry uniforms in a competitive game of consequence.

That would inevitably land them on their primetime game against their division rivals in Indianapolis, which is set up to be a thrilling matchup between a high-powered offense and an elite defense, no matter the jerseys each side will be wearing.

“What it really came down to in the conversations with the McNairs was really this: What division team has most recently presented ourselves with the most competitive games and games of consequence?” Vosik told the Houston Chronicle.

“If you look at the past couple years especially, it has been the Colts … Those games of consequence are what turns into really good rivalries in the past, present and future.”

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) carries the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's a bit of an interesting choice from the Texans when considering the recent track record they've had against the Colts.

Sure, the choice does make sense when factoring in that Houston's only primetime matchup against a division opponent is Indianapolis in the second half of their schedule. But in terms of wins and losses, the Texans have had their way with them pretty consistently, at least dating back to 2023.

The Texans have logged a 6-1 record against Indianapolis in their matchups since the 2023 calendar year, putting together five straight wins across their latest five meetings against one another.

The last time that the Colts put together a win on Houston's home field, that came all the way back in December of 2021.

It's a stark difference from what the all-time history shakes out to be between both sides, considering that the Texans are still down in the count against Indianapolis since their franchise's inception in 2002, with the Colts leading the charge pretty significantly in that race, 33-15-1.

Since DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud have arrived in Houston, though, they've been able to take care of business against their division rivals. This season, they'll be looking to continue their streak of back-to-back season series sweeps against them, which had never happened before in the franchise's history until last year.

As it relates to the new threads on the way, expect to see a glimpse of what those rivalry uniforms will look like in the coming weeks.

Last year, Nike and the NFL showcased them for the first time at the end of August, so don't be surprised if this year's reveal is on a similar schedule.

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