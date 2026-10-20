Texans Week 7 Consensus Power Rankings: Things Trending Up in Houston

The Houston Texans seem like they could be set to go on a run here over the next few games after a clutch Week 6 victory in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From a gloomy 0-4 record after their first four to now having a bit more life with back-to-back wins in the books, the consensus is starting to turn around when it comes to how the league views this Texans team moving forward this season.

Oct 18, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (left) catches the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter in the first half during the 2026 NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, let's sort through a new batch of consensus power rankings to see just where the Texans stack up as they roll into Week 7 against the New York Giants.

Sports Illustrated: 14th

Last Week's Ranking: 14th

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr kept the Texans steady at their 14th spot from last week. However, he certainly didn't hold back when breaking down how the team should approach the trade deadline as big-time buyers for one star running back.

"Forget about the defense. The narrative heading into the trade deadline should be: How much more help can Houston provide C.J. Stroud, who is playing at a top-10 level over the course of the last month and seeing the field better than he has in two years. My take? Call Philadelphia and see what Saquon Barkley has left in the tank."

Last Week's Ranking: 25th

Nick Shook gave the Texans a whole lot more respect in his rankings this week; largely because of how C.J. Stroud has taken on the past few weeks as a near-MVP candidate.

"Don’t look now, but the Texans are clawing their way back into relevance! Houston’s defense isn’t the shutdown unit it was in years past, but the talent-laden group has inched itself closer to familiarity since DeMeco Ryans took the play-calling reins. Most importantly, C.J. Stroud is playing some of the best football of his career. His performance in London was simply exquisite (save for his late interception in the end zone), and if the Texans can sustain their turnaround, he’ll force his way into the MVP conversation."

ESPN: 16th

Last Week's Ranking: 21st

ESPN's writers bumped the Texans up a few spots from where they stood last week, to now sit in the middle of the pack at 16th. D.J. Bien-Aime was tasked with highlighting the biggest concern on the offensive side of the ball, where he noted Houston's "lack of a run game."

"The Texans' passing attack is humming, as quarterback C.J. Stroud ranks second leaguewide in passing yards (1,712), but an effective run game would take this offense to the top tier. They're averaging 84.8 rushing yards per game (25th) and have 32 rushing first downs on the season (tied for 22nd). Running back David Montgomery, who was acquired via trade in March, is averaging a career-low 2.7 yards per carry and missed Week 6 because of a groin injury."

The Athletic: 17th

Last Week's Ranking: 21st

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff gave their flowers to Stroud for how he's taken on the first six weeks of the season––and even point out the interesting contract discussions that Houston is now set to have with their quarterback this coming offseason.

"Houston’s slow start was not the fault of its quarterback. Stroud, who is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and is headed toward interesting contract negotiations with the Texans, is 16th in the league in fantasy scoring (112.2) and on pace for the best passer rating (100.9) and EPA per dropback (0.15) numbers of his career. The Texans have won two in a row after Sunday’s victory in London."

CBS Sports: 15th

Last Week's Ranking: 23rd

Pete Prisco found a spot for the Texans in his top 15 this week. However, he still sees some holes on the defensive side of the ball, where Houston allowed 31 points to Jacksonville this past weekend.

"That was a big-time victory in London over the Jaguars. C.J. Stroud is really playing at a high level, but the defense has to pick it up."

FOX Sports: 19th

Last Week's Ranking: 23rd

Ralph Vacchiano is a whole lot more optimistic about the Texans compared to where they stood two weeks ago. And if this team can keep up the momentum they've built up through the past couple of wins, he sees a playoff appearance more than capable of being in their future.

"They’re baaaaaack! Everyone thought the Texans were dead at 0-4. … OK, I thought they were dead, but I wasn’t the only one. But they got right two weeks ago against the awful Titans and stayed right with a terrific 34-31 win in London against the Jaguars. C.J. Stroud finally looks like the franchise QB he was supposed to be. He has plenty of weapons, with the addition of WR Marvin Harrison Jr. But what happened to DeMeco Ryans’ defense? It’s not nearly as dominant as it once was. If the Texans can fix it, they’re a good bet to become the second-ever team to start 0-4 and make the playoffs."

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