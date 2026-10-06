Texans Week 5 Consensus Power Rankings: Houston Hits New Lows at 0-4

The Houston Texans have fallen into the treacherous territory of being one of five teams in the NFL to have an 0-4 record now four weeks deep into the 2026 season–– which comes after their latest 30-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys suffered in Week 4.

It's a steep 0-4 hole entering the season that the Texans haven't seen since 2020. Even in DeMeco Ryans' notoriously slow starts since becoming head coach in Houston, who started 0-2 in 2023 and 0-3 in 2024, he hasn't seen a four-week stretch as brutal as this one.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And as a result of that slow start for the Texans, several power rankings around the league have gone on to drop Houston pretty far down their list compared to the title contenders they were seen as before Week 1.

Let's sort through a new batch of consensus power rankings to see just where the Texans stack up as they roll into Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Last Week's Ranking: 16th

Conor Orr was pretty high on the Texans entering the season, putting them as far as third before Week 1 arrived. Now though, his expectations for this team have come crashing back down to Earth as they just barely sneak into the top 20.

"Of the teams whose seasons are theoretically dead in the water, Houston provides the faintest glimmer of hope. Braden Smith, Tank Dell and Kayden McDonald are on the way, the Titans are up next on the schedule and 1–4 looks far better (with three examples of playoff teams in the last 25 years, by the way)."

Last Week's Ranking: 24th

Nick Shook actually wound up placing the Texans one spot higher from where they ended up last week. Yet, even as Houston's stock technically rose, he certainly has some concerns about how this defense has performed as of late.

"I think it’s safe to remove the “elite” tag from the Texans’ defense. For a second straight week,C.J. Stroud gave Houston a late lead, and the defense failed to protect it. Kamari Lassiter had an especially terrible day, giving up eight receptions for 136 yards on 11 targets as the closest defender, per Next Gen Stats. Houston’s defense didn’t generate organic pressure, resorting to blitzes against a quarterback (Dak Prescott) you certainly shouldnotblitz often. The Texans paid the price and have wasted a rather strong stretch from Stroud, who is no longer the problem in Houston."

ESPN: 24th

Last Week's Ranking: 21st

ESPN's writers have pulled the Texans down three spots from last week's ranking. DJ Bien-Aime also was tasked with highlighting Houston's start to the season in just four words: "pass defense is struggling."

"The Texans' pass defense has fallen off a cliff in 2026. Last season, Houston was fifth in passing yards allowed (179 per game). So far in 2026, it's 28th (260). For a team with three Pro Bowlers in the secondary, that's inexcusable. There are a bunch of reasons, but a noteworthy one is that Houston hasn't pressed as much as last season. The Texans have the second-lowest press rate (25%), per ESPN Research, compared to the 12th highest in 2025 (56%). That has been a little confusing, as All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Pro Bowl corner Kamari Lassiter are best when pressing."

The Athletic: 24th

Last Week's Ranking: 22nd

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff’s concerns on the Texans are "sky-high" right now. That centers around this defense being far from the Super Bowl level they were expected to be at entering the season.

"This was supposed to be a team that could compete for the Super Bowl in a wide-open AFC. Instead, a defense that we thought had a chance to be an all-time great has looked awfully mediocre through the first four weeks. It’s the main reason for the Texans’ winless start."

CBS Sports: 26th

Last Week's Ranking: 27th

Pete Prisco is someone who has also pushed the Texans up one spot from last week's ranking, as they now sit right outside of the top 25 at 26th. As for the optimism surrounding what's next in Houston, though, things might not be as strong.

"They've made the playoffs after opening 0-3. But this year it's 0-4. Can they climb out from that hole to make the playoffs? Good luck."

FOX Sports: 26th

Last Week's Ranking: 22nd

Ralph Vacchiano points to one aspect of the Texans' defense that has caused them trouble throughout the past four games: turnovers. Houston has just three takeaways over their four games played thus far, and all of those came back in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"The DeMeco Ryans-C.J. Stroud era in Houston has been wildly successful. So what’s gone wrong in 2026? The defense, mostly. It has just three takeaways this season — a stark drop from when the Texans had 29 last year (third in the NFL). Considering they get good pressure (14 sacks, including 4.5 from DE Will Anderson), that’s a ridiculously low number."

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!