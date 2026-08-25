What to Expect From Kayshon Boutte's First Week With Texans

The Houston Texans made a noteworthy addition to their wide receiver room earlier this week with the trade for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots for second-year safety Jayden Reed and a future seventh-round pick from the New Orleans Saints.

The move from the Texans comes just a few days after their No. 2 wide receiver Jayden Higgins went down with a season-ending ACL tear in their recent joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Houston had a need at the position, they addressed it with Boutte, and he now joins the roster less than three weeks away from the start of the 2026 regular season.

But before the Texans kick off Week 1 of their regular season, they've got one more game of preseason to go against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

Houston will also be facing the Panthers in a joint practice this Wednesday in preparation for their final exhibition game to close out the week.

So what can be expected of the Texans' newest wide receiver addition as the team heads to Charlotte for their next practice? Here's the latest on what we know:

Kayshon Boutte Expected to Practice With Texans in Charlotte

As the Texans are set to practice with the Panthers in Charlotte on Wednesday morning, according to The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, Boutte will be making the trip to join the team in what will be his first practice session with Houston's roster since the trade went down on Monday afternoon.

That means Boutte will also be in town for the Texans' preseason game that lands on Friday night, offering the fourth-year wide receiver an opportunity to play alongside his new team within an in-game setting before the regular season kicks off early next month.

It's an extremely quick turnaround for Boutte, who was just catching passes from Drake Maye in training camp practice with the Patriots last week. But after some buzzing rumors turned into real trade talks between New England and Houston, he'll now be getting his fourth year rolling in Houston.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to whether or not Boutte expects to play in game three of the preseason against the Panthers, or how much time he plays overall, remains to be seen. He was healthy throughout the start of the Patriots’ training camp, so if rested, the Texans would likely be doing so for precautionary reasons.

Throughout the first two games of the Texans' preseason so far, they've remained relatively conservative as it relates to playing their starters or key pieces a large share of snaps.

In game one of the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers, all of the Texans' starters rested for the entire night, except for their first-unit offensive line, which played the first drive of the night. Game two against the Las Vegas Raiders saw the offensive line, C.J. Stroud, and Woody Marks suit up for one drive, but all defensive starters were out once again.

So maybe Boutte only gets to play a drive or two with his new team on Friday. Based on how they've operated through their showings thus far, Boutte will probably see a select few reps in the first and/or second quarter, rather than playing the entire way.

But at the very least, Boutte seems likely to be with the team and in pads for their second joint practice of camp against the Panthers on Wednesday–– which certainly starts to make his addition to this offense feel a little more real.

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