Texans Linked to Trade for Patriots WR After Jayden Higgins Injury

The Houston Texans could be due for an addition to their wide receiver room following the recent injury to second-year wideout Jayden Higgins.

During the Texans' joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, Higgins suffered a torn ACL that will effectively end his 2026 season.

Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffered torn ACL in Tuesday's practice. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/udrGmoaNND — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2026

The 2025 second-round pick was expected to be Houston's WR2 behind Nico Collins in what was set to be a big year for him individually. Instead, he sees his campaign come to an end before it even starts.

But with that sobering injury to Higgins in mind, the door is now open for the Texans to potentially add another target for C.J. Stroud within the next couple of weeks before the regular season, thus allowing this passing offense to not lose a step for the year ahead.

And already, one name––who's been in trade talks this offseason already––has emerged as a candidate that the Texans could consider for their recent questions at the position: New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Texans Could Potentially Target Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte in Trade

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans stick out as a team that "makes sense" to trade for Boutte following the injury that Higgins suffered earlier this week.

Rap: Kayshon Boutte "makes sense" as a potential trade candidate for Texans following Jayden Higgins injury. pic.twitter.com/k9ukQcMIIM — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 20, 2026

Now, that doesn't mean the Texans have called the Patriots and their front office about the chance to trade for Boutte. However, the opportunity might be on the horizon here in the next few days if Houston were interested in an outside addition at wide receiver.

Why Kayshon Boutte Adds Up for Texans to Pursue

Boutte comes off a couple of strong seasons in New England, and now enters his fourth year pro after logging back-to-back 500-yard campaigns.

In 2025, Boutte played in 14 regular-season games en route to the Patriots' latest Super Bowl appearance, and collected 33 receptions, 551 yards, and six touchdowns.

While not exactly the same physical profile in terms of the size and speed that Higgins has––Boutte is 5-foot-11 while Higgins is 6-foot-4––the Patriots wideout does offer a few similarities to Higgins that could interest the Texans to make an acquisition.

He's a starting-quality pass-catcher, is only 24 years of age, is a solid threat in the red zone, and can be a wide receiver who's capable of lining up on the outside opposite of Nico Collins, even as a smaller plater at his position.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, those outside wide receiver duties currently expected to be on the Texans' roster, other than Collins, will be left up to Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell, who still haven’t suited up for a preseason game, without a trade or a signing to bring in somebody else.

If Boutte were up for grabs for the right price, you can connect the dots on what Houston adds up to be a landing spot worth watching.

Why a Kayshon Boutte Trade Might Not Work for Houston

There is one wrinkle in the Boutte-to-Houston fit, as appealing as it might be on the surface.

That's Boutte's current contract situation, which, really, is part of the reason that the Patriots now have interest in trading him in the first place.

Boutte is in the final year of his rookie contract worth a little under $4 million in 2026. After this season, he'll be due to hit free agency and find a payday to come his way. And on a Patriots team that just signed Romeo Doubs and traded a first-round pick for A.J. Brown, that might not be the best roster to find that next contract with.

So the Patriots, if they didn't see any future plans involving him, could go out to trade him before this season. He's been placed in multiple trade rumors this offseason, and perhaps the Texans could be interested. But inevitably, they will be the ones tasked with paying him that next contract come 2027.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Boutte were to be traded to the Texans, and he performed well, then a second contract might not be able to be ruled out. But once next offseason rolls around, Houston will have Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell also as free agents as-is. Nico Collins will also be due for an extension, and of course, C.J. Stroud will be as well if this season goes as planned for him.

Houston would be giving up assets in a trade for Boutte, have him in the building for at least one season, but could end up seeing him walk in free agency after one year.

Of course, that short-term fit can still work for this season, especially in a situation where Jayden Higgins is back healthy in 2027. But would the Texans be able to strike a deal for Boutte without giving up significant assets? Such a move could be easier said than done.

Bottom Line

At the very least, Boutte's name should be on the radar of Texans' fans until the team finds a solution for their recent injury to Higgins.

He's become a consistent producer at the position for the past two seasons in New England, is still under 25 years old, and might be able to come in on a reasonable price to Houston to help alleviate the pressure that's recently emerged at wide receiver.

But that reasonable price point should be a factor that's emphasized. Because if the Texans don't envision a fit with Boutte past this season, trading noteworthy assets to the Patriots to acquire him could be a squeeze that's not worth the juice, and turning to another option might just make more sense.

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