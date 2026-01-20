Titans Finalizing Agreement to Hire Robert Saleh As Next Head Coach

The Titans are hiring 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the franchise's new head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A deal is not yet complete, but is close. Saleh and the Titans met on Monday and two sides wanted to move forward towards an agreement, which is expected to be finalized soon.

Saleh spent one season back in San Francisco as the defensive coordinator after three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Jets. Saleh went 20-36 before being fired after a 2-3 start to the 2024 season. Saleh then returned to the 49ers where he previously served as defensive coordinator from 2017-'20.

Saleh will now get a second head coaching opportunity with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

