Titans to Sign Former Steelers Left Tackle Dan Moore to Four-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing one of the top left tackles in the AFC in free agency with the addition of Dan Moore.
The Tennessee Titans are signing free agent left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million contract, which includes $50 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The signing of Moore is the most lucrative contract handed out to a tackle thus far in free agency, as the Titans have locked in one of the top offensive tackles in the AFC for the next four seasons.

Moore has started 66 games over the last four seasons, and has never played less than 16 games in a season in his NFL career. He provides the Titans with a proven, veteran option at one of the most important positions on offense.

